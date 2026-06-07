Bars & Breweries

Take one last ride in the Delorean tonight

This blast from the past will come to a halt at the end of service June 7.
By Patricia CalhounJune 7, 2026
posters from 80s
The Delorean decor transported you back to the future.

The Delorean
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The ’80s are over, and the Delorean has run out of gas.

Scott Happel and Peter Ore opened the ’80s-themed speakeasy at 1753 South Broadway almost two years ago, when the ’80s were making a strong comeback. “We were cruising along, having fun, not making money but not losing,” says Happel. “We were going to give it to the end of the year.”

But then they talked to landlords Paul and Pam Italiano, who’d bought the building that houses the bar as a permanent home for their store FashionNation, which had been located in a rented storefront two blocks up Broadway for decades. While the couple had been happy to have their friends create a bar in leftover space, they now said that if the Delorean’s drivers wanted to call it a day, they could use the room to expand their retail concept.

And after some discussion, Happel and Ore realized they were ready. “I’m sad, but a bit of a relief having one thing off my plate,” says Happel, since that plate also holds three live music venues.

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“The music venues are great, but this was our ‘fun’ project,” he notes. “This was our childhood, this was me hanging out in my grandparents’ basement, hanging out with my friends watching MTV.”

While nostalgia has its charms, owning a bar isn’t as much fun as it used to be. “Trump’s economy is not the greatest economy in the world,” Happel says. “And there have been a million articles about how everyone drinks less.”

And so tonight, June 7, will be the bar’s “final countdown” in honor of that classic ’80’s song: We’re leavin’ together/But still it’s farewell/And maybe we’ll come back/To Earth, who can tell?

In the meantime, Happel salutes the staff and all the customers who loved the Delorean. “We’re real proud of what we did with the space,” he says. “It was just time.”

The bar is serving and karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at The Delorean, 1753 South Broadway. Learn more here.

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Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12’s public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.

patricia.calhoun@westword.com

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