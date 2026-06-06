Every opening and closing this week: Sundae now scooping downtown

Sundae, a Colorado-based ice cream enterprise, just opened its sixth location on June 4. This one is special: It’s on 16th Street, and is one of the first completed projects that received financial help from the Downtown Development Authority: a $750,000 loan. For its investment, Denver got a sleek-looking store where you can watch small-batch artisan ice cream being made, then grab a giant waffle cone filled with your favorite (early reviews are strong for the cheesecake flavor) and enjoy it in the shop or on 16th Street.

Voters approved the expansion of the Downtown Development Authority in November 2024, clearing the way for the DDA to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the Central Business District without raising taxes or impacting the city budget. The first projects were announced last summer; Milk Tea People was also on the initial list. Its $640,000 DDA loan is helping fund the renovation of its new location on 16th Street, further down the renovated stretch at Blake. When it opens later this summer, it will have a new name: ONOMMA.



In the meantime, look for a grand opening of Sundae this week.

In Belleview Station, El Tule, an upscale Mexican restaurant, has also been in soft-opening mode; its grand opening is slated for Monday, June 8.

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Every Little Thing — founded in 2021, and formerly known as Green Collective — has planted roots in the eatery space at Town Pump Provisions in Cherry Creek. It has locations in Wash Park and LoHi, which also sport the new name.

Another homegrown chain lost a link: Little India Highlands shut down after five years. The three other Little India locations remain open, including the original on East Sixth Avenue, which now serves 24/7.

The big moves were at Denver Central Market, where three longtime vendors — Butchers at RiNo, High Point Creamery and the Curio bar — all departed when their ten-year-leases ran out. “After a decade of building High Point Creamery at Denver Central Market, we weren’t given a meaningful opportunity to continue operating there,” says High Point founder and CEO Erika Thomas. At least High Point has five other locations in the metro, including a new ice cream spot in McGregor Square.

And Denver Central Market promises that new occupants are coming soon.

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Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

El Tule, 4862 S. Newport St.

Every Little Thing, 2816 E. Third Ave.

Flower Shop Beer Werks, 3501 Delgany St.

Sundae, 1600 Glenarm St.

Closures

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Butchers at RiNo, 2669 Larimer St.

Curio Bar, 2669 Larimer St.

High Point Creamery at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.

Little India Highlands, 3496 W 32nd Ave.

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

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