Truffle Cheese Shop to reopen in new location under new ownership

There aren’t many shops in Denver specializing in cheese. There are fewer still with a knowledgeable staff both willing and able to educate customers and help them find the right cheese for the occasion.

So when the Truffle Cheese Shop closed last October, we lost not only an important and rare source of high-quality cheeses, but also the kind of place that takes the time to explain the complicated world of fromage to customers seeking to up their gastronomic game.

Now, though, the shop is making a comeback. Denver-based DHP Holdings has acquired a majority stake in the business and is exploring locations where to reopen the retail shop as early as this fall.

“I always believed there was a future for this business,” says David Walsh of DHP Holdings in a statement announcing the news. “The Truffle has been part of Denver’s food culture for decades, and we felt strongly that a locally owned Colorado business deserved the opportunity to evolve and continue.”

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This marks the fifth owner of the business. The Truffle was founded in 2001 on East Sixth Avenue; former Potoger employees Rob and Karin Lawler bought the shop from its first owners in 2007 and switched its focus from general specialty foods to specifically cheese. Mark Schwab and his son Joe then bought it in 2019, eventually selling it to employee Lisa Morris in 2021.

Over the years, the shop became an entrenched go-to source for interesting and hard-to-find cheeses, served with a side of deep-seated knowledge from the passionate staff (some of whom even worked on farms, gaining hands-on experience making cheese themselves).

But last year, Morris closed the shop after the Colorado Department of Revenue seized the store for back taxes.

“I was filing taxes incorrectly, it snowballed into a large debt, so I had to make a decision about how to resolve that,” Morris said at the time. “With declining retail sales and rising costs of everything (labor, utilities, cheese, tariffs), it just did not make sense to continue with a storefront when the majority of sales were from online ordering.”

After the closure, the space at 2906 E. Sixth Ave. became the home of Chicken Riot, from the founders of Riot BBQ. Meanwhile, Morris moved her operations online to fulfill orders; she also hosted private events, all while working to resolve the tax debt. Now, Morris and the new owners have been able to “resolve outstanding obligations” in order to bring the business back, according to the announcement.

In addition to seeking a new retail space, the Truffle is expanding operations to offer cheesemaking classes and curated platter delivery, as well as catering and gifting; it’s also hosting wine-and-cheese pairing events. What’s more, it will give Colorado-based producers, makers, farmers and specialty food brands the chance to sell their products on the Truffle website (and eventually in the store).

“While our focus will always be cheese and all that it can be globally, there are incredible local producers here,” Walsh says, “and we want to help showcase them.”