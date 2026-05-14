Whiskey Wednesdays Return to Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge

Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge is bringing back its summer-long Whiskey Wednesdays series, featuring tastings, talks from whiskey distillers and experts, and the opportunity to connect with fellow whiskey aficionados.

Now entering its eighth year, the Whiskey Wednesdays program will take place at both Bluegrass locations, in Olde Town Arvada and in the Candelas neighborhood, with talks beginning on May 20 featuring Mythology Distillery, and running through October 21. In addition to Mythology, which a few years ago relocated to Steamboat Springs, also representing the Colorado distilling scene will be Talnua Distillery, with most of the remaining scheduled lineup consisting of national and larger brands.

“Whiskey Wednesday is not just about tasting whiskey. It’s about creating connections and sharing stories,” said Josh Schwartz, general manager of The Bluegrass Lounge. “We are excited to bring together some of the best in the industry and our loyal fans for an experience that goes beyond the glass.”

Each week will feature a different distillery, with ambassadors, distillery owners, and master distillers from the brands providing an inside look at the processes and decisions that make each distillery, and each whiskey within the same distillery, unique. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of styles and flavors.

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Sessions start at 6:30 p.m. Each session will have pizza and garlic knots provided. Tickets are $35 when ordered online, $40 purchased the day of the event. Tickets are available on the Bluegrass Lounge website.

Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge, long one of our favorite suggestions for whiskey lovers, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this summer, having earned a nod from Whiskey Advocate as a top-tier whiskey bar and ten years of recognition from Bourbon Review magazine.

2026 Whiskey Wednesdays Schedule:

May 20: Mythology Distillery (Candelas)

May 27: Four Roses Diistillery (Olde Town)

June 3: Talnua Distillery (Olde Town)

June 17: Hidden Barn (Olde Town)

June 24: Still Austin (Candelas)

July 1: Real del Valle and Divino Maguey Mezcal (Olde Town)

July 15: Green River (Candelas)

July 29: Penelope Bourbon (Olde Town)

August 12: Maker’s Mark (Candelas)

August 19: Wilderness Trail (Candelas)

August 26: Elijah Craig (Olde Town)

September 9: Buffalo Trace Distillery (Olde Town)

September 23: Wild Turkey (Olde Town)

October 7: Ben Holladay (Olde Town)

October 21: Angel’s Envy (Candelas

Bluegrass Coffee and Bourbon Lounge, Candelas is located at 18068 W 92nd Lane #400, Arvada and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. In Olde Town, it is located at 7415 Grandview Avenue, Arvada and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday. For more information, visit thebluegrasslounge.com.