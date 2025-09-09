 710 Labs Marijuana, Joints Hit With Mold Recall in Colorado | Westword
710 Labs Marijuana, Joints Recalled From Over 170 Colorado Dispensaries

Over a dozen strains and 172 stores were included in the Marijuana Enforcement Division's notice.
September 9, 2025
Image: perosn rolls joint with noodle crutch
710 Labs marijuana and pre-rolls that were "contaminated" with mold and yeast were for sale at as many as 172 stores across Colorado from May 21 to September 1, 2025, according to the Marijuana Enforcement Division. YouTube/710 Labs
Colorado marijuana regulators issued a health and safety notice for flower and pre-rolled joints produced by CSV CO LLC and Jolet Ventures LLC, both of which do business as the popular cannabis brand 710 Labs.

According to a September 8 recall issued by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, 710 Labs marijuana that was "contaminated" with mold and yeast was for sale at as many as 172 stores across Colorado from May 21 to September 1 of this year. Harvest batches of the strains SB 36, Gorilla Runtz, Marshmallow OG, Rick Jamez and the Rucker were recalled for exceeding Colorado's limits for total mold and yeast levels, while another three strains — SB 36, Garlic Cocktail and Lemon Ozium — were recalled for unacceptable levels of aspergillus, a specific but common type of mold.

An additional eight harvest batches of unnamed strains were recalled after the MED identified them as being "potentially contaminated." However, all of the recalled strains in this category will have their production batch numbers printed on their packaging. Find those below:
  • GC7-P0226-061025
  • SB1-P0227-061825
  • MOG-P0231-071625
  • IJ000251
  • IJ000252
  • IJ000253
  • IJ000254
  • IJ000258
The recall was issued in cooperation with 710 labs, the MED notes.

"Consumers who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall says.

According to 710 Labs marketing and sales director Nick Fotis, the recalled products initially passed MED testing, but a complaint to the MED sparked rounds of testing of 710 Labs products that were currently on dispensary shelves. After the MED identified the contaminated and potentially contaminated strains, 710 Labs began contacting the stores that were stocking the flagged products, he says.

This is the second mold-related recall in two-and-a-half years for 710 Labs, which grows cannabis and produces extracted products such as rosin and infused joints in Colorado, California, Florida and Illinois. Colorado's standards for aspergillius — a common mold that has become a thorn in the side of many Colorado cannabis growers — are "much more stringent than in other states," according to Fotis.

Still, Fotis says the latest recall has pushed the company to start "evaluating everything" in its Colorado facilities.

"We certainly are taking every measure to evaluate our entire process. We are single-source, so everything is produced inside our facilities," Fotis says. "We've been partnering with the MED to restest everything that is coming out of our facility. We're also reevaluating our processes to ensure we can quickly provide flower that passes testing and meets our exceedingly high standards."

This is the tenth marijuana recall issued by the MED in 2025. Recent safety orders issued in June included edibles, vaporizers and infused pre-rolls that were initially approved by a state-licensed lab but then failed additional testing.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
