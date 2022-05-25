Why Colorado Tokers Love Marshmallow OG

A summer campfire in the great outdoors has become increasingly rare in Colorado as wildfires become more common. At the current rate, we're only going to be able to roast hot dogs and marshmallows over our kitchen stoves, so we'll need to find alternatives.
Can Marshmallow OG answer the call?
Ranger Ricks would warn against smoking in the public and mountains and whatnot, and we agree with the sentiment — don't litter or smoke next to dry vegetation, folks — but asking a stoner not to smoke weed on a hike is like asking a fish to stay dry. If you're going to toke in the wild responsibly, then a s'mores-inspired strain with Mike Tyson power sounds like the right choice.
Marshmallow OG reportedly comes from a mix of Chemdog D, Jet Fuel Gelato and Triangle Kush. None of those strains scream confection flavors, but this doesn't appear to be a play on words based on the family tree, either, so maybe Marshmallow OG was simply bred to roast me over an open flame. A creamy candy flavor could just be the cherry on top.
The initial smells and tastes of Marshmallow OG were interesting and memorable, but hard to pinpoint. The strain's effects were easier to recognize, though, and instantly impressed. While I wouldn't recommend Marshmallow OG before the hike or campsite setup, it's a prime choice for winding down before the sun sets, and the perfect filler for a Louisville Slugger-sized joint during a Sandlot-watching party.
Looks: Marshmallow OG is one of the sexier buds I've come across this year. Full, plump calyxes have dark streaks of olive and purple, which look like velvet underneath the thick sheen of trichomes.
Smell: Too pungent to dissect at first, Marshmallow OG's aroma showcased an uncommon and enjoyable mix of role players after my nostrils regained their bearings. Sharp notes of honey and mellow hints of vanilla created a sweet, creamy chaser to the heavy gas up front, with skunky, earthy smells rounding it out.
Flavor: Marshmallow OG's sweet and gassy characteristics combine to create something sharper than the smell implies, but hints of vanilla, herbal zest and a surprise nutty flavor give the taste that creamy-side users are looking for — though you might have to think that into existence with weaker versions.
Effects: Marshmallow OG somehow had me excitable and calm at the same time. I was more engaged in conversation and activities, but with a mellow disposition. Although strong on the eyes and extremely effective at making my stomach growl, the high was never disorienting, and always allowed me a couple of hours of focus and motivation before putting me out for good. Those with lower tolerances are likely to feel those effects sooner, however, given the potency of the Marshmallow OG available in Denver right now.
Where to find it: We've spotted Marshmallow OG at Affinity, Boulder Wellness Cannabis Co., Buddy Boy, the Center, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Green Man Cannabis, Happy Camper, Lakeshore Cannabis, Local Product of Colorado, Lova, Medicine Man, Mile High Wellness-Green Street, Mighty Tree, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Road, Simply Pure, Spark Dispensary and Trenchtown.
710 Labs and Natural Remedies, two popular growing operations in Colorado, have both recently dropped Marshmallow OG at dispensaries. Haze, another wholesale cultivation, also grows the strain. If you can still find (and afford) it, the 710 half-ounce, the only flower quantity sold by the brand, is worth saving for, but there are pre-rolls available, too. You'll have a much easier time finding the Natty Rems version, a formidable and potent cut in its own right.
Natty Rems and 710 also produce concentrated forms of Marshmallow OG, including several live extractions and vape pods, as well as syringes filled with Rick Simpson Oil from 710.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]