Denver Dispensary Openings and Closings

The changes didn't end there, however, with Snaxland expanding aggressively throughout the city, going from one dispensary in Denver in March to five by the end of August. The grower-turned-retailer has purchased and rebranded two recreational locations formerly run by the Lodge, which no longer operates dispensaries in Colorado.
Apothecary Farms, another established Colorado cannabis company, has also added a new dispensary to its Mile High lineup, opening a recreational shop in southwest Denver in early September. Apothecary opened a dispensary in Pueblo earlier this month, too, bringing its tally of Colorado locations to six.
Providing a little international flair to Denver's cannabis space is Darkhorse Genetics, a well-known strain breeder in Europe. The outfit added a flagship store in Denver earlier this summer, replacing the old Laughing Grass dispensary. Although Darkhorse is still getting its feet wet with in-house inventory, the company has two growing operations registered in Denver and is already selling seeds for home growers.
As all these new stores were opening, however, at least one longtime pot shop has closed its doors. We round up the metro dispensary action:
Recent Dispensary OpeningsApothecary Farms
468 South Federal Boulevard
720-739-4206
The Cannabis Depot
155 South Federal Boulevard
303-993-6056
Darkhorse Genetics
1100 West Virginia Avenue
303-658-0222
Snaxland
6299 Federal Boulevard
720-667-1945
Snaxland
82 South Federal Boulevard
303-945-4774
Snaxland
6200 East Yale Avenue
720-296-2857
Snaxland
3944 High Street
720-328-4539
Recent Dispensary ClosingsThe Health Center Uptown
1736 Downing Street