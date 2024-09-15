 Apothecary Farms, Darkhorse Highlight New Denver Dispensary Openings | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Denver Dispensary Openings and Closings

Apothecary Farms, Darkhorse Genetics and Snaxland have all opened new dispensaries in Denver, and they aren't the only ones.
September 15, 2024
Apothecary Farms has opened another recreational outpost in Denver, this one on South Federal Boulevard.
Apothecary Farms has opened another recreational outpost in Denver, this one on South Federal Boulevard. Apothecary Farms
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Denver dispensary scene has been in flux for well over a year, but for nearly every pot shop that closes, another takes its place. Well over a dozen notable dispensaries have changed hands this summer, including half of Lightshade's roster of stores and all three Altitude the Dispensary locations.

The changes didn't end there, however, with Snaxland expanding aggressively throughout the city, going from one dispensary in Denver in March to five by the end of August. The grower-turned-retailer has purchased and rebranded two recreational locations formerly run by the Lodge, which no longer operates dispensaries in Colorado.

Apothecary Farms, another established Colorado cannabis company, has also added a new dispensary to its Mile High lineup, opening a recreational shop in southwest Denver in early September. Apothecary opened a dispensary in Pueblo earlier this month, too, bringing its tally of Colorado locations to six.

Providing a little international flair to Denver's cannabis space is Darkhorse Genetics, a well-known strain breeder in Europe. The outfit added a flagship store in Denver earlier this summer, replacing the old Laughing Grass dispensary. Although Darkhorse is still getting its feet wet with in-house inventory, the company has two growing operations registered in Denver and is already selling seeds for home growers.

As all these new stores were opening, however, at least one longtime pot shop has closed its doors. We round up the metro dispensary action:

Recent Dispensary Openings

Apothecary Farms
468 South Federal Boulevard
720-739-4206

The Cannabis Depot
155 South Federal Boulevard
303-993-6056

Darkhorse Genetics
1100 West Virginia Avenue
303-658-0222

Snaxland
6299 Federal Boulevard
720-667-1945

Snaxland
82 South Federal Boulevard
303-945-4774

Snaxland
6200 East Yale Avenue
720-296-2857

Snaxland
3944 High Street
720-328-4539


Recent Dispensary Closings

The Health Center Uptown
1736 Downing Street
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Should I Feel Bad for Smoking a Joint in the Morning?

Ask a Stoner

Should I Feel Bad for Smoking a Joint in the Morning?

By Herbert Fuego
Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Garden Party

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Garden Party

By Westword Staff
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Where, Oh, Where Have All the Haze Strains Gone?

Ask a Stoner

Where, Oh, Where Have All the Haze Strains Gone?

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation