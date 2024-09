Denver Dispensary Openings and Closings

Recent Dispensary Openings

Recent Dispensary Closings

The Denver dispensary scene has been in flux for well over a year, but for nearly every pot shop that closes, another takes its place. Well over a dozen notable dispensaries have changed hands this summer, including half of Lightshade's roster of stores and all three Altitude the Dispensary locations The changes didn't end there, however, with Snaxland expanding aggressively throughout the city, going from one dispensary in Denver in March to five by the end of August. The grower-turned-retailer has purchased and rebranded two recreational locations formerly run by the Lodge, which no longer operates dispensaries in Colorado.Apothecary Farms, another established Colorado cannabis company, has also added a new dispensary to its Mile High lineup, opening a recreational shop in southwest Denver in early September. Apothecary opened a dispensary in Pueblo earlier this month, too, bringing its tally of Colorado locations to six.Providing a little international flair to Denver's cannabis space is Darkhorse Genetics, a well-known strain breeder in Europe. The outfit added a flagship store in Denver earlier this summer, replacing the old Laughing Grass dispensary . Although Darkhorse is still getting its feet wet with in-house inventory, the company has two growing operations registered in Denver and is already selling seeds for home growers.As all these new stores were opening, however, at least one longtime pot shop has closed its doors.