Aspergillus, Mold and Yeast Cause Latest Marijuana Recall

Colorado marijuana regulators have issued a recall on marijuana flower produced by Rivus Fine Cannabis, a wholesale grower.
The recall, issued December 15 by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and state Department of Public Health and Environment, lists potential unsafe levels of mold and yeast, as well as aspergillus, a fungus that can cause respiratory infections, as the reasons behind the recall.
According to the MED, two different strains, Durban Kush and Super Boof, failed microbial testing after the department conducted an investigation into the Rivus growing operation. The strains were sold at five dispensaries across the state between September 17 and October 12, the recall notes.
"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Retail Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the MED recall reads.
Rivus Fine Cannabis is located in Oak Creek and was founded in 2019, according to the Colorado Secretary of State. The company could not be reached for comment.
Find the Rivus Fine Cannabis cultivation license number, which is printed on the packaging of cannabis produced at the facility, as well as the five dispensaries where it was sold below:
Cannabis cultivation license: 403R-01197.
Rocky Farms
709 Swink Avenue, Rocky Ford
The Happy Camper
80 Rosalie Road, Bailey
The Kind Castle
248 East First Street, Parachute
690 West Victory Way, Craig
98 South Highway 119, Nederland