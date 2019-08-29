 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Best Denver Neighborhoods for the Mile High
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Best Denver Neighborhoods for the Mile High

Herbert Fuego | August 29, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: What's the best Mile High neighborhood to see while baked? I'm visiting and would like a fun combo of food, fun and chill vibes.
Breckin

Dear Breckin: Whether it’s too much of an edible or too big of a dab, tourists routinely find themselves so stoned that a grocery bag drifting across an empty park would overwhelm them. If pot makes you paranoid, be careful during your trip. If you don’t get the weirds, Denver’s got plenty to see and do.

Hit an art gallery or museum if paranoia doesn't infiltrate your high.
Hit an art gallery or museum if paranoia doesn't infiltrate your high.
Jacquleine Collins

The two most popular areas of town for the young and hip are the Highland and RiNo neighborhoods. Both are north of downtown, which is too cluttered to enjoy while baked. Go to Highland for munchies and tasty eats, shopping and wholesome fun — as well as a few judgmental glares from the yuppies rich enough to own houses there. You won’t find that kind of judgment in RiNo, though you might still feel some angst among all the beautiful people who hang out there now. But if you like booze, coffee or street art, RiNo's your jam. And if you’re out of eyedrops and look like a red-eyed zombie, you'll fit right in on East Colfax.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >