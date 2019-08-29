Ask a Stoner: Best Denver Neighborhoods for the Mile High

Dear Stoner: What's the best Mile High neighborhood to see while baked? I'm visiting and would like a fun combo of food, fun and chill vibes.

Breckin

Dear Breckin: Whether it’s too much of an edible or too big of a dab, tourists routinely find themselves so stoned that a grocery bag drifting across an empty park would overwhelm them. If pot makes you paranoid, be careful during your trip. If you don’t get the weirds, Denver’s got plenty to see and do.

Hit an art gallery or museum if paranoia doesn't infiltrate your high. Jacquleine Collins

The two most popular areas of town for the young and hip are the Highland and RiNo neighborhoods. Both are north of downtown, which is too cluttered to enjoy while baked. Go to Highland for munchies and tasty eats, shopping and wholesome fun — as well as a few judgmental glares from the yuppies rich enough to own houses there. You won’t find that kind of judgment in RiNo, though you might still feel some angst among all the beautiful people who hang out there now. But if you like booze, coffee or street art, RiNo's your jam. And if you’re out of eyedrops and look like a red-eyed zombie, you'll fit right in on East Colfax.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.