Mold Prompts Boulder Marijuana Recall...on 4/20

On 4/20, Colorado marijuana regulators recalled 36 different batches of recreational marijuana flower and shake that were sold in Boulder.The recalled marijuana, produced and sold by dispensary Fresh Baked, was flagged for potentially unsafe mold and yeast levels. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division , all of the marijuana harvest batches either failed contaminant testing, weren't tested properly or were sold without being tested.According to the MED's safety notice, the recalled marijuana was sold between December of last year and this March.Although marijuana testing is required in Colorado, it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that all requirements are met, according to the MED. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential contamination."Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail marijuana store where they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately, report the event to the store from which they purchased the product and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting an MED Reporting Form ," the recall notice reads.Fresh Baked has been a popular independent dispensary at 2535 Pearl Street since originally opening as a medical marijuana dispensary in 2010. This is the first time the MED has publicly recalled the dispensary's marijuana; Fresh Baked didn't respond to a request for comment.All 36 recalled harvest batches should have the same cultivation code on their product packaging: 403R-00250.The MED didn't list the name of the strains that were recalled, but did include their individual harvest numbers:A73 122821 BPA73 122821 BZA73 122821 ECA73 122821 GELA73 122821 LOGA73 122821 MOA73 122821 MSSA73 122821 NSA73 122821 PK4A73 122821 RHSA73 122821 SDA73 122821 VGB74 011222 AFGB74 011222 BPB74 011222 CHWB74 011222 ESB74 011222 JFB74 011222 MBB74 011222 PPMB74 011222 SCB74 011222 SLHB74 011222 SMTB74 011222 WCC75 020322C75 020322 BCC75 020322 BPC75 020322 DDC75 020322 DPC75 020322 ESC75 020322 JFC75 020322 MOC75 020322 PKC75 020322 SCC75 020322 SLHC75 020322 SMTC75 020322 WC