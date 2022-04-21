Mold Prompts Boulder Marijuana Recall...on 4/20

On 4/20, Colorado marijuana regulators recalled 36 different batches of recreational marijuana flower and shake that were sold in Boulder.
The recalled marijuana, produced and sold by dispensary Fresh Baked, was flagged for potentially unsafe mold and yeast levels. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, all of the marijuana harvest batches either failed contaminant testing, weren't tested properly or were sold without being tested.
According to the MED's safety notice, the recalled marijuana was sold between December of last year and this March.
Although marijuana testing is required in Colorado, it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that all requirements are met, according to the MED. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential contamination.
"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail marijuana store where they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately, report the event to the store from which they purchased the product and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting an MED Reporting Form," the recall notice reads.
Fresh Baked has been a popular independent dispensary at 2535 Pearl Street since originally opening as a medical marijuana dispensary in 2010. This is the first time the MED has publicly recalled the dispensary's marijuana; Fresh Baked didn't respond to a request for comment.
All 36 recalled harvest batches should have the same cultivation code on their product packaging: 403R-00250.
The MED didn't list the name of the strains that were recalled, but did include their individual harvest numbers:
A73 122821 BP
A73 122821 BZ
A73 122821 EC
A73 122821 GEL
A73 122821 LOG
A73 122821 MO
A73 122821 MSS
A73 122821 NS
A73 122821 PK4
A73 122821 RHS
A73 122821 SD
A73 122821 VG
B74 011222 AFG
B74 011222 BP
B74 011222 CHW
B74 011222 ES
B74 011222 JF
B74 011222 MB
B74 011222 PPM
B74 011222 SC
B74 011222 SLH
B74 011222 SMT
B74 011222 WC
C75 020322
C75 020322 BC
C75 020322 BP
C75 020322 DD
C75 020322 DP
C75 020322 ES
C75 020322 JF
C75 020322 MO
C75 020322 PK
C75 020322 SC
C75 020322 SLH
C75 020322 SMT
C75 020322 WC