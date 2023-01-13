Two Colorado Springs Dispensaries Closed by State Licensing Officials

The two Canna Meds Wellness Center locations, both medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs, have been closed indefinitely by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. According to signs posted on both stores, their medical sales licenses have been suspended by the MED "for violation of the Colorado marijuana code."
The MED declined to elaborate on which part of the code Canna Meds is accused of violating; MED spokeswoman Shannon Gray declined further comment, citing an "open and ongoing" investigation.
Founded in 2009, Canna Meds operates dispensaries at 506 North Chelton Road and 2218 North Academy Place in the Springs. In May of last year, both dispensaries were subject to an MED recall for failed mold and yeast testings. In that recall, the MED noted that Canna Meds labeling and records did not include the strains produced from May 2021 to April 2022, nor did they specify the stores at which the sales occurred.
The last time the MED suspended the license of a dispensary chain was last August, when the department shut down all seven TweedLeaf locations. Notices of unpaid taxes were posted outside of TweedLeaf stores along with the MED suspension notices, but that was a "special case" because the Colorado Taxation Division was involved, according to Gray. No taxation notices were posted on the Canna Meds dispensaries.
Canna Meds did not respond to requests for comment.