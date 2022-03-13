Support Us

Reader: Legal Weed's COVID Spike Is Over in Colorado

March 13, 2022 6:30AM

Jacqueline Collins
After another record year, marijuana sales dropped to a new low in January, continuing a trend that had started at the end of 2021. Dispensaries collected just over $151.1 million in January,  falling about 10 percent from the month before. And while dispensary traffic is typically slowest in January and February, the numbers for January 2022 were far lower than for January 2021.

On both the medical and recreational sides, January 2022 marijuana sales were about 20 percent off sales the previous January. That's the eighth straight month that sales decreased on a year-to-year basis.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post about the sales drop, readers offer several explanations...and some commentary. Says Sam:
I guess the COVID spike is over?
Suggests Kristi: 
Unnecessary regulations, no state bank (more unnecessary regulations), and stupidly pointless fines (because we have a very expensive government) = weed twice as expensive as it should be.
Adds Reid:
Good weed is twice as expensive now as it should be.
Responds Scott:
Weed is literally the only thing I'm paying less for than I was a few years ago.
Notes Jesse:
You cut people's access to concentrates and sales plummet. Who would have imagined?
Adds Leslie: 
The stupid new laws that took effect in January are killing the med market.
Explains Mark:
Multiple reasons, and this trend will continue as more and more states legalize.
Notes Saj: 
My dispensary texts me more than my dealer used to…
And Michael concludes: 
When gas and groceries cost more, entertainment and non-necessities don’t get purchased.
What do you think accounts for the drop in sales in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
