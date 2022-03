Reader: Legal Weed's COVID Spike Is Over in Colorado

I guess the COVID spike is over?



After another record year, marijuana sales dropped to a new low in January , continuing a trend that had started at the end of 2021. Dispensaries collected just over $151.1 million in January, falling about 10 percent from the month before. And while dispensary traffic is typically slowest in January and February, the numbers for January 2022 were far lower than for January 2021.On both the medical and recreational sides, January 2022 marijuana sales were about 20 percent off sales the previous January. That's the eighth straight month that sales decreased on a year-to-year basis.In their comments on the Westword Facebook post about the sales drop, readers offer several explanations...and some commentary. Says Sam:Suggests Kristi:Adds Reid:Responds Scott:Notes Jesse:Adds Leslie:Explains Mark:Notes Saj:And Michael concludes:What do you think accounts for the drop in sales in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]