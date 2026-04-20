4/20 Dispensary Deals in Denver

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Get your lungs and munchies ready: 4/20 weekend is here, and Denver dispensaries have plenty of cannabis deals to celebrate. See ten of our favorite dispensary promotions for the high holiday below.

Some discounts require coupons, which you can find in the current issue of Westword (printouts of the April 16 e-edition also work) or on the dispensary’s website and social media, but a handful have specific requirements. Dates, supplies, and details vary at every dispensary, and not all prices include tax; when in doubt, call ahead.

A Cut Above

1911 South Broadway

720-531-3996

$60, $75 and $100 ounces

$2 joints

$10 edibles

$10 one-gram vape cartridges

Doc’s Apothecary

2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn

303-974-5966

First person to buy an ounces gets an ounce for $1 per month for a year (April 20 only)

Free goodies for first ten shoppers (April 20 only)

$69 ounces (April 20 only)

$20 shake ounces (April 20 only)

$20 grams of rosin (April 20 only)

Four grams of shatter or wax for $30 (April 20 only)

$1 BOGOs on Pebbles and Rozzies edibles (April 20 only)

$1 BOGOs on Mile High Extractions (April 20 only)

25 percent off Green Dot Labs and Natty Rems (April 20 only)

25 percent off Bud & Mary’s, Koala and Dosd (April 20 only)

15 percent off premium flower (April 20 only)

Greenfields

Two Denver locations

$78 top-shelf ounce

25 percent off 710 Labs and Edun

25 percent off Nomad, Dosd and Cold Cure Labs

20 percent off Kaviar

60 percent off BOGOs for Dialed In Gummies

Eighths of Greenfields flower for 5 cents (April 20 only)

BOGOs on top-shelf house flower, house joints and house wax (April 20 only)

The Herbal Cure

985 South Logan Street

303-777-9333

$50 house for the first fifty customers on April 20

25 percent off middle and top-shelf flower (through Monday, April 20)

30 percent off Dialed In Gummies (through Monday, April 20)

Buy two packs of Kameleons pre-rolls, get another for free (through Monday, April 20)

Lightshade

Four metro locations

$10 eighths (through April 20)

$1 BOGOs on Dialed In Gummies, Wana and Wyld edibles (through Sunday, April 19)

$1 BOGOs on all-in-one vapes (through Sunday, April 19)

50 percent off BOGOs on Jetty and PAX vape products (through Sunday, April 19)

$1 BOGOs on Coda Signature (April 20 through April 26 only)

$1 BOGOs on Leiffa and Tical (April 20 through April 26 only)

Makena

2568 South Broadway

303-955-1143

$42 premium half-ounces

$6 and $7 100-milligram edibles

$12 one-gram vape cartridges

Two one-gram joints for $5

$8 Cali Blaze joints

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Green Sativa

Three metro locations

Three infused joints for $33

Four grams of concentrate for $40

Four grams of budder for $50

All-in-one vapes for $30 (two grams) and $40 (three grams)

Penny pre-rolls when you spend $4 or more (through April 20)

Food trucks, raffles and prizes at all three stores

Reefer Madness

1995 South Broadway

303-282-6206

4401 East 46th Avenue

303-322-3404

25 percent off Antero Sciences, Dadirri, Seed & Smith, Sunshine and Wyld (through April 24)

25 percent off In-House Melts (through April 20)

20 percent off Jetty (through April 22)

15 percent off Chimera and Malek’s Melts (through April 24)

30 percent off Dialed In (through April 20)

15 percent off Green Dot Labs (through April 20)

10 percent off Greenery Hash Factory and Locol Love (through April 24)

Snaxland

Seven recreational locations

25 percent off all Snaxland flower and rosin (through Monday, April 20)

Brand promos and BOGOs (through Monday, April 20)

Terrapin Care Station

Five metro locations

40 percent off select brands (through April 20)

Mention or use code “Westword420” for 20 percent off order (April 21 through June 1)