Ask a Stoner: Why Isn't CBD Oil Taking the Pain Away?

Dear Stoner: I have tried two different brands of CBD oil in heavy doses for my chronic lower back pain and joint dysfunction. I don’t feel any different after taking these for a month. Do you have any suggestions? I live in Tennessee, so it’s about all I can get.

Kim

Dear Kim: If you’re taking consistent heavy doses of CBD for that long and aren’t feeling any different, consider a few likely scenarios. One could be the CBD you’re taking: If it’s made from hemp, the quality and potency can differ heavily from what’s claimed. However, if you’ve tried two different companies and did your research on them beforehand, the chances of that are lower.