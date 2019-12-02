Cheba Hut Closes Boulder Location

Boulder residents craving a sandwich from Cheba Hut will have to start looking outside the city for a cannabis-themed sub. The restaurant chain's location at 1313 College Avenue in Boulder shut its doors on November 23, after fifteen years of operation.

A sign on the former location's front door addressed to the “Cheba Hut Faithful" thanked customers for their support over the years. “Thank you for the last fifteen years,” the sign read. “The memories and support are truly humbling. Please visit our other locations, and hopefully we will see you again soon.”

In a statement emailed to Westword, Cheba Hut spokesperson Madeline Lena says the Boulder location outgrew the space, and the owners ultimately decided not to renew the building's lease. The Boulder Daily Camera reported that the location's owners don't have plans to reopen in Boulder, but the company itself says it would like to return eventually.

“We chose not to re-sign another five-year lease, because we’d outgrown the space, and it no longer fits our needs," Lena writes. "Especially since our new locations are some 35 percent larger. We love Boulder, and hope to be back at some point soon.”

This could be a surprise to the restaurant chain's loyal following in Colorado, as it recently opened new locations in Colorado Springs and Johnstown and aims to expand more across the state and throughout the nation.

Yes, that's right: There is now a Cheba Hut in Colorado Springs but not in Boulder.

Marijuana Deals Near You

According to Lena, Cheba Hut employees in Boulder’s location were offered the chance to transfer to other Cheba Hut locations as part of the transition. And for any of Cheba Hut customers in Boulder who still want a twelve-inch "blunt" sub of White Widow, there's a location in Longmont that's about a thirty-minute drive away.

“We had a great fifteen-year run on the Hill in Boulder, and thank our Cheba Hut fans out there for the love," she adds.

Founded by Scott Jennings in Arizona over twenty years ago, Cheba Hut opened its first Colorado location in Fort Collins, in 2003. Even without Boulder, there are still thirteen locations in the state, making for the most Cheba Huts in any state in the country.