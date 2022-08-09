Mold Scare Prompts Removal of Cheeba Chews Rosin Gummies

Cheeba Chews has temporarily removed its new rosin-infused gummy line from Colorado dispensaries after a mold scare.
The pulled products were Cheeba Chews MELTs, French-inspired pâte de fruit chews sold in apricot, strawberry and toasted coconut flavors. According to Cheeba Chews, "potential traces of mold" were found in a sample batch of the strawberry MELTs after inconsistencies in the moisture and curing process.
Infused with rosin, a solventless marijuana extract made with heat and pressure, the MELTs line debuted this summer. Only the recent sample batch of the strawberry MELTs showed traces of mold, and "there was no impact on consumers," according to the company.
There was no official recall announcement because Cheeba Chews believes that no affected products reached consumers, and the company has removed all MELTs lines from Colorado dispensary shelves for the time being. Here's the company's official statement on the situation:
"Cheeba Chews is committed to creating and providing exceptional products using materials sourced from our trusted network of credible partners. We adhere to all state regulations and guidelines in regards to quality control. Maintaining the highest standards of quality is an integral part of our business model; our mission is to deliver the best product possible to our customers and patients alike. New product development in the nascent cannabis space has its challenges, but we are investigating some product inconsistencies, which is limited to our MELTS line, and we are integrating necessary adjustments for a re-release to ensure we can continue to optimally serve our loyal consumers."
Founded in 2009 in Colorado, Cheeba Chews is one of the state's oldest marijuana edibles brands. The company has since expanded into California, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. The MELTs line, available exclusively in Colorado, is the Cheeba Chew brand's first foray into rosin edibles, a growing trend at dispensaries.
The company says it hopes to have MELTs back in Colorado dispensaries by September, but could move even sooner.
The state Marijuana Enforcement Division, which is responsible for ensuring that Colorado marijuana product regulations are followed and for overseeing recalls, acknowledged receiving Westword's inquiry about Cheeba Chews MELTs, but has not responded to requests for comment.