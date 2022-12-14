Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Former Colfax Pot Shop Will Become Another Dispensary

December 14, 2022 6:44AM

The Colfax Pot Shop had been operating at 1500 East Colfax Avenue since 2010.
The Colfax Pot Shop had been operating at 1500 East Colfax Avenue since 2010. Thomas Mitchell
The former home of the Colfax Pot Shop, a longtime dispensary at 1500 East Colfax Avenue, is on the path toward becoming another dispensary.

Open for over twelve years, Colfax Pot did not announce its closure, but the doors have been locked and the windows covered over since this summer. According to Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division records, the location's dispensary license was taken over by Cannabis Corp in July.

Cannabis Corp is a marijuana business group that also owns the Joint by Cannabis, a northwest Denver dispensary. Although the company did not respond to requests for comment, MED licensing records show that the recreational marijuana sales license for 1500 East Colfax is now registered to a business named the Joint by Cannabis. According to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Cannabis Corp has a pending application for a transfer of ownership at 1500 East Colfax.

Colorado's pot industry is currently stuck in a year-plus recession, reaching record lows in wholesale prices and medical marijuana sales. During that downturn, marijuana businesses have closed and laid off employees, but the market decline hasn't slowed down larger companies and multi-state operators from acquisitions.

The amount of money connected to Colorado marijuana business takeovers in 2022 surpassed last year's total by September, according to an industry report in Marijuana Business Daily, reaching over $600 million — and that's not counting several big acquisitions of dispensary chains that took place after the report, including Euflora, the Green Solution, Medicine Man and more.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation