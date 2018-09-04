Five Colorado Border Towns Embracing Dispensaries

Colorado's most notorious resource isn't as easy to find in its border towns as it is in Denver.

Colorado has become a destination for pot purchases, but cannabis tourists generally head to Denver, Pueblo or the Front Range to do their shopping. Most Colorado cities and counties still ban the sale of legal cannabis, and simply crossing Colorado state lines doesn't put a shopper in line for a fast buy.

A quick glance at our Colorado dispensary map shows that while there are few dispensaries along the border, our boundaries aren't completely dry. Those driving from Nebraska, New Mexico and Utah all have options for securing legal herb without spending hours in the car (just remember that leaving the state with that herb is still illegal).

Here are five cannabis-friendly towns close to the border: