Reader: Coloradans Voted for Legalization, Not Regulatory BS

Some provisions of the law don't fall under the purview of the MED, including state research into the mental health effects of high-potency THC products and some new rules for medical marijuana physicians. However, there are several regulations that will involve the MED. HB 1317 will expand tracking of medical patient purchases, restrict the daily purchase limit of medical marijuana concentrate purchases from 40 grams to 8 (2 grams for patients under 21), and enact tighter packaging and labeling guidelines for both medical and recreational marijuana concentrate products.
And while the working group discusses new programs and procedures, consumers have plenty to say about how HB 1317 would affect Amendment 64; they share those thoughts on the Westword Facebook post of our story about the first meeting. Says Chris:
The people voted for legalization, not this nickel-and-dime bullshit regulation.Suggests Graeme:
Sounds like it violates the very amendment itself. Once we have alcohol potency limits, then talk about it. The law we passed literally said to treat marijuana like alcohol.Adds Michael:
Why don't they try and learn a little more before stepping in? This wouldn't be easy, and on top of that, it doesn't follow the amendment. It's supposed to be taxed and regulated like alcohol, yet here we are years later after it passed and still more regulated at each facility in comparison to alcohol.Notes Nathan:
As someone with epilepsy, I can confidently say this is extremely harmful. I can only hope they don't allow this to become a slippery slope. The focus on the medical side of the industry is shockingly gross as well. I don't see how anyone could think this is a good idea.Comments Shaedon:
Infringing on medical patients' rights. Colorado quickly went from one of the best states for medical cannabis to the worst of all, thanks to the recreational market.Concludes Leo:
And then people wonder why, when the government starts interfering with private businesses, people return to the black market.