Reader: I've Been Trying to Get "Too High" Forever

Has Colorado cannabis gotten too strong? Does it make you too high? That's what a reader suggested in a question to our Stoner this week.

"I don't want these crazy-sounding strains and heavy hash that is 80 percent THC," wrote A.R. "Back in my day, we toked easier and talked more. I think weed is too potent now to enjoy socially."

Other readers were quick to respond. Suggests Ric:

That means you smoke less, amateurs.



Says Ben:

I've been trying to get "too high" forever.



Adds Shawn:

Just right for me. I Love the strong smoke.



Responds Bruce:

Weed is better in Colorado than anywhere else and we should be proud to be getting only the best medicine. Thank you, Colorado.

Explains Bryan:

I guess if you grew up thinking your weed is supposed to get you higher than crack, it's normal. However, if you ever had to call that guy from homeroom or the dreaded friend of a friend that wanted to be your friend because the town was dry, then you might think today's weed gets you too high.



Asks Jessica:

Where is this "too" strong weed that is spoken of? I've been smoking for about 25 years and don't even get high anymore. The stuff my parents grew in the ’80s and ’90s was stronger than any of the weed I've had this day and age, and I smoke to deal with nasty ailments that come along with a spinal cord injury and head injury, so I'm not just smoking to smoke.



Says Nathan:

I'm a little surprised at the backlash. The fact is, there aren't many strains out there that are in the 4-8 percent variety, and believe it or not, not everyone wants strains that are 15-25 percent THC. This doesn't mean that those strains should go away, just that there should be an increase of lower potency stains, especially ones that have a 1 to 1 THC/CBD ratio to them.



Responds Mark:

Nobody but the chemists really know how potent this weed is. Most is under 20 percent but they mostly say over that number.



Notes Charles:

A simple solution is to grow your own. If you don't know what you are doing, potency will be low and you will have plenty of seeds for next year's crop. No one will steal your plants, either, at least not more than once.

Craig suggests:

Your stoner has gone corporate.



And then there's this from Paul:

Who wrote this? A cop? You have to tell if you're a cop.



We don't know if A.R. is a cop, but we know that our Stoner is not; nor has he gone corporate. For the record, here's his response:

"I can handle my shit after a joint or blunt of this potent, newfangled weed you speak of, but a dab of live resin at a party is guaranteed to make me mute. Further down the spectrum, there are people who take two dabs just to walk to the grocery store. But these are stoners we're talking about, not the general population.

"Novice and semi-regular users don't need much more than a few puffs to get lit, and routinely find themselves biting off more than they can chew after unexpectedly hitting some flower or concentrate that’s stronger than expected," our Stoner continues. "Anyone who's smoked weed a handful of times has probably had to take a seat for peace and quiet at some point, but that’s part of growing up. While this does create some issues with predictions, most of us are products of our generations and can plan for the stronger dope accordingly. Ask your dispensary for shake, CBD strains or something under 15 percent THC if you want something tamer for socializing."

What do you think of the cannabis you buy in Colorado dispensaries? Too strong? Not strong enough? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.