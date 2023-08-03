Navigation
Does Colorado Cannabis Have a "Bourbon Trail"?

Coloradans, not the terroir, are the reason Colorado is a cannabis hot spot.
August 3, 2023
Dear Stoner: Does Colorado have a region known for the best cannabis, like Kentucky has bourbon country?
Crunchy Wax

Dear Crunchy Wax: Colorado's climate isn't bad for cannabis, but it's not great, either. There's nothing in the water that makes Colorado an intellectual leader in cannabis, and nothing in the soil that attracts so many top-tier growers and extractors — in fact, this state's dirt leaves a lot to be desired. Coloradans are the reason Colorado is a pot hot spot.
click to enlarge A growing operation worker tends to marijuana plants in Pueblo County, Colorado
Southern Colorado is home to most of the state's outdoor cannabis grows.
Jacqueline Collins
Coloradans legalized a federally illegal plant and started sales before anyone else, and we really haven't looked back. That naturally created a connection to cannabis in an already-ascending Denver. The city's indoor cultivations may not visually impress like the vast pot farms of California's Emerald Triangle or carry the tradition of Kentucky's Bourbon Trail, but Denver dispensaries and cultivations stack up favorably to those of any major city, and we have some of the best rosin extractors in the world. Because all that action takes place inside warehouses and stores, this state may never be viewed as a land of rich marijuana terroir, but it still has a lot to showcase.

