 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Reader: Vaping Problem? Quick, Throw Some Government at It!
Kenzie Bruce

Reader: Vaping Problem? Quick, Throw Some Government at It!

Westword Staff | October 13, 2019 | 8:01am
AA

In the wake of recent reports of lung illnesses connected to THC vaporization products, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division is considering new regulations that could include the prohibition of certain vaping additives in the regulated marketplace.

On October 11, the Centers for Disease Control revealed that there have been 1,299 illnesses tied to vaping, and 26 deaths. All but one of the deaths and most of the hospital visits have been linked to THC vaping products obtained on the black market.

So why is legal marijuana being scrutinized? Says Michael: 

There’s a problem...quick, throw some government at it.

Comments Montra: 

Dumb af. Half a million people a year die from big tobacco corporations. Why are cigarettes, chew and snuff still available? Why is this not a news story? Fucking idiots.

Adds Colin: 

Meanwhile, in the past few months that people freaked out about the few dozen dead from vaping, there’s been about 8,000 gun deaths.

Responds Kristin:

 Don’t forget alcohol related deaths...it’s just awesome that every time we figure out a way to screw ourselves, the government steps in and “saves us” with more laws and regulations

Notes Stella: 

Also, most of the studies done on this found the harmful substances in black market products not dispensary products.

Concludes Luci: 

Why isn't the whole sale being regulated? Literally, it just takes people caring to stop illegal distribution. That's why we made it legal! So we can weed out the bunk!

As of October 2, nine reported hospitalizations in Colorado have been linked to vaping, with some patients reporting THC use and others citing nicotine. But that's enough to push the MED to consider new regulations that could include the prohibition of certain vaping additives in the regulated marketplace.

Marijuana Deals Near You

New rules banning the production and sale of cannabis vape products containing polyethylene glycol (PEG), vitamin E acetate and medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil) were proposed by the MED on October 7. The proposed regulations also include additional labeling requirements for concentrates or products intended to be inhaled through a vaporizer or metered dose inhaler, according to MED rulemaking documents, mandating that vaping additives be listed on the label, which would also be required to include the statement “Not approved by the FDA.”

The MED will hear public discussion of the proposal on Tuesday, October 15.

In the meantime, you can continue the discussion here. What do you think of the proposed regulations? The ongoing discussion of vaping-related illnesses? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >