 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Adult-Themed Edibles?

Herbert Fuego | August 3, 2021 | 6:01am
Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Adult-Themed Edibles?EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: I'm going to a bachelorette party and want to bring "adult"-themed gummies. Do dispensaries sell those?
Nikki

Dear Nikki: I’ve never come across phallic gummies, and I’m not sure dispensaries could sell them if they wanted to.

A 2016 Colorado law banned edibles made in shapes that attract kids. While grape-flavored dicks wouldn't be designed to attract kids, those mini eggplants could be prohibited all the same. The law lists edibles “in the distinct shape of a human, animal or fruit” as those considered attractive to kids, and an argument could be made that an ol'-fashioned cock-n-balls could apply to the human category. Not all shapes are banned, though, as marijuana leaves are explicitly listed as permissible, and the rest of the law's language is ambiguous enough to allow for some interpretation.

Related Stories

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Adult-Themed Edibles?
Unsplash/Marc Diego

But it all comes down to demand, and I doubt many dispensaries believe that erotic edibles would sell before their expiration dates. Fortunately, making your own infused gummies is a lot easier than you think, and Amazon can get penis-shaped molds to your doorstep inside of five days. Time to get to work.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.