R.I.P.: Five Dispensary Chains That Have Disappeared

Talk to any cannabis business owners in Colorado today, and they'll have something to say about consolidation. Some of them are doing the consolidating, while others are doing their best to not be eaten. They're putting up a good fight: According to a recent study by Marijuana Business Daily, although the state's pot industry has seen increased consolidation as it matures, it's not happening at a rate even close to consolidation in other industries.

Still, familiar cannabis company names continue to disappear. For a quick walk down marijuana memory lane, here are five dispensary chains that once looked destined for expansion, only to be consumed by cannabis capitalism.

Strainwise had dispensaries stretching as far as Rifle, Colorado. Westword archive

Strainwise

At one point, Strainwise had as many as nine dispensaries throughout Colorado, with several in the Denver area. Then, seemingly overnight, Strainwise pot shops changed hands, the locations picked up by different chains such as EverBloom and Bonfire Cannabis. But the story doesn't end there: Strainwise is still around — as a cannabis business consulting firm.