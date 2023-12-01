 Colorado Dispensary Giving Away Weed Every Day This December | Westword
Dispensary Giving Away Ounces of Weed Every Day in December

Forget the twelve days of Christmas.
December 1, 2023
How does a penny ounce of top-shelf bud sound as a holiday gift?
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis has already been there and done the twelve days of Christmas. This year, the Colorado dispensary chain is going for the entire month.

Every day in December, Silver Stem is giving away an ounce of cannabis to a different person. Each winner will have to pay a penny for the free weed to comply with state dispensary laws, but there's no other purchase necessary, according to Silver Stem operations director Matthew Christian.

Silver Stem likes to celebrate the holidays every year, Christian says. In 2022 the company ran twelve days of discounts leading up to Christmas Eve, but management wanted to branch out of the stores this year.

"A lot of our promotions have to do with being in the store or a current loyalty member. We wanted this one to be more broad and easy to enter, so there's no purchase needed," he explains. "We call it 'Season's Greenings.'"

To enter Season's Greenings, you need to be at least 21 and fill out a giveaway form. Winners are chosen at random, with each one sent a custom text message every day. Upon receiving the message, winners can pick up their ounce of weed at any of Silver Stem's nine Colorado locations, and they're allowed to mix and match up to eight of any Silver Stem's in-house strains, some of which include winter connotations.

"Snowcap is one of our heritage strains that we've been growing for a long time. We've had a very good cut of Blue Dream for a while, too," he notes. Tangerine Frost, Snowcone and White Walker are all options, as well.

Dispensary purchase cut-offs, advertising restrictions and strict edibles regulations present significant challenges to seasonal cannabis products or marketing efforts. Recreational shoppers are limited to one ounce of flower, eight grams of hash or 800 milligrams' worth of THC edibles per day in Colorado. Edibles must be tested and packaged before sale, and cannabis brands must be careful with their packaging, product shapes and advertising to limit youth interaction.

"We really enjoy the holidays. It's a great time of year to engage with customers and patients, but you have limits," Christian says. "You have issues with marketing, dosages, testing and all of the labeling requirements, which are different for each category. We'd like to have a bit more flexibility, but we work with what we can."

Silver Stem is also holding month-long discounts on THC gummies and vape cartridges, according to Christian. The company plans to launch its own vape cartridges next week, as well, with live resin cartridges and dabbable grams coming in early 2023.
