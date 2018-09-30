Most of Colorado Still Bans Grows, But State Still Harvested 554,233 Pounds Through June

Although cannabis and Colorado are inextricably linked in the minds of many outsiders, most of the state still bans pot businesses, according to new data from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. Even so, over 550,000 pounds of cannabis were harvested throughout the first half of 2018.

While possession and personal cultivation was legalized throughout Colorado after voters approved Amendment 64 in 2012, the measure also gave towns and counties the right to ban dispensaries, commercial growing operations and other licensed pot businesses within their borders. So far, most of Colorado is still declining the green rush.

The MED's mid-year update on commercial cannabis data shows that just over 35 percent of local jurisdictions in Colorado allowed medical or retail pot businesses as of June 2018, with 209 jurisdictions — nearly 65 percent — still banning the trade. However, towns and counties allowing commercial pot are still approving licenses, with 183 new cannabis business licenses issued in the first six months of 2018; over 77 percent of those licenses were for recreational businesses.