Ask a Stoner: Will New State Rules Increase Patient Certification Costs?

Dear Stoner: Do you anticipate higher prices for medical marijuana certifications this year given the law changes? Will higher plant counts cost more, too?
G.A.
Dear G.A.: The cheaper prices and taxes for medical marijuana compared to recreational pot might still be worth the extra steps, but be prepared to pay significantly more up front. House Bill 1317, a new law that took effect January 1, slightly raises annual patient registration prices to $29.50, but there will be other costs. For example, your medical marijuana physician’s diagnosis is no longer enough on its own, so patients will have to get a second diagnosis from another doctor. If you’re uninsured, that extra visit could cost around $150 to $200.
are resigning and clinics closing because of the law, which could lead to higher prices with those who’ve stayed in business.
The daily concentrate purchasing limit was also decreased, from 40 grams to 8, creating a similar exemption process to extended plant counts. Both of those exemptions usually cost extra to obtain, and that price could rise given the new restrictions.
