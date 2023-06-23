Marijuana Mold Recall for Four Dispensaries Stretches Back Over a Year

Marijuana that was sold at a handful of Tumbleweed dispensaries for over a year has been recalled over mold concerns and improper contaminant testing.
According to a June 22 recall from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, four Tumbleweed dispensaries sold medical and recreational marijuana to customers that failed aspergillus, mold and yeast testing. Additionally, Tumbleweed marijuana harvests dating back over a year were found to have been "improperly admitted for testing."
"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall notice reads.
Tumbleweed is a Colorado-based dispensary chain with nine stores across Colorado. According to the MED, only the Craig, Eagle, Parachute and Steamboat Springs locations sold the recalled marijuana. The recalled marijuana produced by Tumbleweed will have the following license numbers on all packing labels: 403-00117 (medical) or 403R-00179.
Tumbleweed could not be reached for comment on the recall.
This is the eleventh recall in less than three months to hit Colorado, according to the MED; all of them have been connected to various forms of mold and yeast. The vast majority of recent recalls from the MED also include alerts for marijuana that was "improperly submitted for testing" or "not submitted for testing in accordance" with MED rules.
Earlier this month, the MED sent a memo to marijuana business owners announcing that state investigators had identified numerous examples of product adulteration by businesses attempting to cheat contaminant testing, and warning that growers caught skirting the system will soon be subject to stricter fines and licensing penalties.