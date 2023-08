Colorado Springs Pot Recall Stretches Back a Year, Involves 15 Dispensaries

Colorado's latest marijuana recall stretches back nearly a year and involves fifteen dispensaries. An August 18 health and safety notice from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division announced a recall over potentially unsafe mold and yeast levels in marijuana shake and trim produced by Colorado Springs dispensary and growing operation P2C3, LLC, better known as Springs Dispo The recalled products were also sold at fourteen other dispensaries across the state, but some of the products included in the recall were sold so long ago that one store listed in the notice has since closed, and another has been bought and rebranded as a new dispensary.According to the MED, the recalled marijuana was sold to medical patients and consumers from June 29, 2022, through May 18 of this year. Five batches of medical marijuana, all harvested in January and February, failed mold and yeast testing after initially passing, while 25 harvest batches from 2022 and 2023 were never submitted by Springs Dispo for required testing, according to a MED investigation, which labeled them as "potentially contaminated.""Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form ," the recall notice reads.The MED lists the recalled strains in the August 18 memo, as well as a cultivation license number printed on all products produced by the Springs Dispo facility: 403-01300. In addition to Springs Dispo, the recalled products were sold at a Pueblo West dispensary offering medical and recreational sales called the Dispo . According to MED ownership records, Springs Dispo owners Demian Deforest, Timothy Ionno and Nicholas Stipanovich also own the Dispo.Springs Dispo could not be reached for comment.The recalled pot was also sold at the following dispensaries in Alamosa, Denver and Pueblo West:High Valley Healing Alamosa0711 West Highway 160, Alamosa719-206-3345Hightops2306 North Powers Frontage Road, Colorado Springs719-597-9333Apothecary Farms3049 Delta Drive, Colorado Springs719-822-0420Best Budz3729 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs719-598-0168Bobby Brown Best Buds506 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs719-645-8058Vital Cannabis1675 Jet Wing Drive, Colorado Springs719-375-5799Grow Life115 East Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs719-635-1700Herbal Healing408 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs719-632-5904Jade Kola (now closed)3750 Astrozon Boulevard Street, Colorado SpringsDoctors Orders2106 East Boulder Street, Colorado Springs719-634-8808Springs Dispo2845 Ore Mill Road, Colorado Springs,719-633-8499Kika Kush555 North Circle Drive, Colorado Springs719-434-1493Doctors Orders (now SoHi Dispensary)1406 West 38th Avenue, DenverRiNo Supply Co.3100 Blake Street, Denver303-296-2680The Dispo (sold to medical and recreational customers)893 East Enterprise Drive, Pueblo West719-873-8286The MED has issued a dozen recalls over the past five months, all connected to forms of mold and yeast, and fifteen recalls overall this year. The majority of recent recalls from the MED also include alerts for marijuana that was "improperly submitted for testing" or "not submitted for testing in accordance" with MED rules.Marijuana business owners received a memo in June from the MED announcing that state investigators had identified numerous examples of product adulteration by businesses attempting to cheat contaminant testing, and warning that growers caught skirting the system will soon be subject to stricter fines and licensing penalties.