Comment of the Day

Reader: You're Free to Make Choices for Yourself, Not for Others

April 2, 2023 7:05AM

Senate Bill 23-171 would have forced Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other large venues to provide sober sections.
Senate Bill 23-171 would have forced Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other large venues to provide sober sections. Jacqueline Collins
The proposal to require large venues to devote 4 percent of their seating to substance-free sections was killed in committee this week. The bill was opposed by the Colorado Rockies, Colorado State University and the City of Denver, as well as many music and sports fans.

In their comments on Instagram and the Westword Facebook page, readers have some suggestions for alternative actions for venues — including improving their NA offerings — as well as advice for those filling those venues. Says Matt:
 Over-regulated Colorado, let’s stop breeding intolerances and move on with our lives.
Counters Tucker: 
Can't have a loss of alcohol revenue to support sober people, I guess. Nope, can't have that.
Adds Lisa: 
It’s pathetic the amount of unaware, entitled people who DGAS about others. Sobriety is one of the hardest things someone can go through. No, they don’t want to "stay home" or "drink a soda." They don’t want your clouds of weed smoke in their faces. They don’t want to be triggered by your chugging beers, rowdy drunkenness and complete inconsideration for everyone around them. Oh, wait, most people don’t, either! I love going to shows and I do drink, but the rowdy, inconsiderate drunks ruin my experience every time. #drinkresponsibly and more NA choices are key!
Notes Wendy: 
What sober people would really like is just some good nonalcoholic options! And I don’t mean Pepsi or Coke products. There are hundreds of NA beer, wine and spirits options out there now. Is that really that difficult?
Comments Elle: 
Everyone has the choice to drink or not drink currently. It is up to the individual what they want to do. If this bill passed, then everyone in that section no longer has a choice. It’s simple and this was a bad bill. You’re free to make choices for yourself, you’re not free to make choices for others.
Concludes Neil:
Well, of course the Rockies opposed it, no one could stomach them while sober! Can't take away from that Party Deck revenue!
What did you think of the proposal that would have required large venues to establish substance-free seating? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected] 
