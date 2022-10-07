Cross Genetics Nears a Decade as Hispanic-Owned Marijuana Business

Founded in 2013, Cross Genetics is one of the few Latin-owned dispensary outfits in town, with stores in south Denver and Park Hill. The city's cannabis space and the faces within it have changed a lot over the past ten years, according to co-owner Wendi Torres, but her stores keep on pushing.
A former restaurateur, Torres says she hasn't looked back since going into retail cannabis nearly a decade ago. Her ears have remained active, however, and she's adorned the Park Hill location with murals of Amy Winehouse, the Notorious B.I.G, Mac Miller, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and more music greats. "It’s my rhythm to life. That's the inspiration for the murals: It’s kind of like giving the building its own rhythm," she explains.
As National Hispanic Heritage Month continues, we connected with Torres to learn more about her start with Cross Genetics, her favorite musician, and how Denver's cannabis scene can better connect with Hispanic communities.
Westword: How did you find yourself in legal cannabis?
Wendi Torres: It all started on a cold morning in January 2013, while I was sitting at home with my family, trying to figure out a name for a cannabis dispensary that I dreamed I would own one day. It wasn’t only a dream, though. At the time, I was already the owner of a successful Philly cheesesteak restaurant called Peps. So ownership was never this unattainable thing, and I had just decided I was going to take my stake in the cannabis industry. By December that same year, I bought my first cannabis license for a 10,000-square-foot medical facility called Cross Genetics, and I haven’t looked back since.
How much has Denver's cannabis scene changed since Cross Genetics opened in 2013?
It has changed drastically, and not all for the best. Just keeping up with the constant changing laws has been a roller coaster, to say the least. Especially as of late — so many dispensaries have gone out of business. “Here today, gone tomorrow” now applies to cannabis dispensaries, as well. We pride ourselves on being one of the few dispensaries that have been here since inception and have remained. The future looks bright for Cross Genetics, and we plan on being here for the long haul.
We embrace technology and pay attention to what’s trending in the market, whether it’s the hottest new strain, a type of concentrate or a new way to consume a product. We pay close attention to what’s moving the needle in the culture, and that has really kept us afloat all these years. Some companies are terrified to switch it up, but it’s necessary.
As more funding enters Colorado's commercial cannabis realm and business acquisitions continue, what do smaller operations need to do to thrive?
Producing your own product helps. Here at Cross Genetics, we are fully integrated: We grow our own flower, process our own concentrates, and cater to both recreational and medical markets, as well as offer extended plant count options. From top to bottom, we are able to stay self-reliant and create our own prices. In an uncertain market, we can guarantee our quality, prices and inventory. Those three things usually fluctuate drastically other places you go, and our customers really appreciate that.
Colorado has come under criticism for its lack of diversity among marijuana business owners. As a Latina business owner, how often do you come across other marijuana business executives who are also Latino/a?
That’s how it is across the board in many industries, not just cannabis. Latin-owned companies are few and far between, but that is why I want to be an example for the next generation of Hispanic entrepreneurs. Not only in the cannabis space, but in every industry. To all my Latinas out there: Look at me and see yourself, see progress, see possibilities, and see a future where Latin women owners are just as common as men. I truly believe that.
Have you seen Latinos make a mark on the cannabis industry in Colorado? Are there any brands representing the heritage?
Wolf Pac Cannabis does a good job of representing the culture, and we love that! We need more of us, to be honest.
What can Denver cannabis businesses do to better connect with the local Hispanic community?
Hire Hispanic employees, especially [those who are] Spanish-speaking. If brands had a representative from their company who could speak directly to these communities, they would make a bigger impact. I mean, don’t you like it when someone speaks to you in a language you can understand? So do Hispanic communities.
Cross Genetics has murals of several influential musicians painted on the dispensary walls. What was the thought process behind that? Why is music so important to the stores?
Shout out to Delton Demarest, the local muralist behind all the artwork on our walls. I always grew up with music playing in the house. From early in the morning right until I go to sleep, there is always something playing in the background. It’s my rhythm to life. That's the inspiration for the murals; it’s kind of like giving the building its own rhythm.
Who's your favorite musical figure on the mural?
Amy Winehouse. I love and miss her so much!