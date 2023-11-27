 Denver Dispensaries With Drive Thru Windows | Westword
Denver Dispensaries With Drive-Thru Windows

Late-night or post-airport weed runs, without leaving the car.
November 27, 2023
Spark Dispensary's drive thru is decked out in local art.
Spark Dispensary's drive thru is decked out in local art. Thomas Mitchell
We're all for supporting the good ol' brick-and-mortar experience, but sometimes we need to move along. Grabbing a McMuffin and avoiding the public by using the drive-thru window at McDonald's can make all the difference on the right (or wrong) day, and the convenience is unquestioned. So why not the same for cannabis?

Colorado marijuana dispensaries are allowed to offer drive-thru sales, believe it or not, but only a short list of stores kept their windows open after the pandemic's looser rules ended and permits for such sales were suddenly required. A few dispensaries still offer such a convenience, however, enabling late-night or post-airport weed runs without having to leave the comfort of your car.

When you want to window shop, try one of these three:

The Healing Treee
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-916-2355
If any dispensary is committed to drive-thru sales, it's the Healing Treee. The northeast Denver pot shop got into some hot water with the city licensing department for beginning drive-thru sales before receiving the proper permits, but the two sides eventually settled, all while the drive-thru window remained open. Located just off I-70, this affordable dispensary enables a quick pot pick up on your way back from Denver International Airport.

Native Roots
500 Grant Street
720-428-8613
Native Roots is one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains, but only its central Denver location offers drive-thru sales. Sitting just off East Sixth Avenue and Speer Boulevard and right next to a handful of casual places to get a bite to eat — Cosmo's Pizza, Moe's Broadway Bagel, Qdoba and Yogurtland, among them — this drive-thru dispensary allows you to pick up all after-work or weekend lunch essentials. And, unlike most dispensaries in the area, Native Roots is open until 11:45 p.m. seven days a week.

Spark Dispensary
4799 Colorado Boulevard
303-573-4800
Spark Dispensary is worth the walk inside if you have the time: After moving into a new spot next door to its former longtime location earlier this year, Spark and local artist Rubezilla hired local artists to adorn the place with murals, light fixtures, ceiling paintings and much, much more. The drive-thru lane has plenty of installations, too, including animal stencil art and a long, 300-esque mural painted on a retaining wall by the participating artists. Even if there's a line of cars, the great view will keep you entertained.
