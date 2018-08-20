Denver Weed Prices Are Cheap Compared to Other Major Cities

We don't blame you for complaining about inconsistent prices or expensive herb in certain parts of town, but one study shows that we don't have it too bad in Denver compared to other cities with legal marijuana.

Wikileaf, a website that lists dispensary menus, deals and strain information, recently released data comparing the average price of legal dispensary buds (whether medical or recreational) around the country. While most of Wikileaf's data compared the East and West coasts, it also ranked eight major cities according to how much an eighth of an ounce of weed costs.

Unsurprisingly, Baltimore ($53.7) and Boston ($48.30) came in as the most expensive, but numbers three and four for the priciest pot cities were San Francisco ($43.60) and Seattle ($37.90), both of which are in states where recreational sales are now legal (Washington almost as long as Colorado, and California since last year).