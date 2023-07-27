Navigation
When Did Pre-Rolled Joints Become Good?

We've long considered pre-rolls the bottom of the barrel, but joints have improved as growers release their own product lines.
July 27, 2023
Westword
Dear Stoner: What's with the 180-degree change on pre-rolls? All I see is praise now. I thought they were trash?
Fartenheimer

Dear Fartenheimer: All pre-rolls used to be trash, but the cannabis world evolves quickly. When the legal market became flooded and flower and hash prices dropped, growers started looking for ways to sell off that extra product. Although the majority of pre-rolls are still filled with weed and plant trimmings unfit for a goat trough, most of Colorado's best growers are now releasing their own pre-rolls made from quality nugs.
click to enlarge A woman holds a marijauna joint at dinner
Pre-rolled joints have long been considered the bottom of the barrel, but the product category has improved greatly.
Jacqueline Collins
Smoking cones stuffed with leaves and shake will always be a risk of pre-rolls, but a handful of brands have emerged as trustworthy, including 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs and Malek's Premium Cannabis, among others. Red Roots Rolling Co. ushered in rosin-filled doughnut joints, and a few companies are selling mini smokes rolled with herb glazed in live resin. Yeah, that'll make me turn real quick.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
