When Did Pre-Rolled Joints Become Good?

Dear Stoner: What's with the 180-degree change on pre-rolls? All I see is praise now. I thought they were trash?
Fartenheimer
Dear Fartenheimer: All pre-rolls used to be trash, but the cannabis world evolves quickly. When the legal market became flooded and flower and hash prices dropped, growers started looking for ways to sell off that extra product. Although the majority of pre-rolls are still filled with weed and plant trimmings unfit for a goat trough, most of Colorado's best growers are now releasing their own pre-rolls made from quality nugs.
rosin-filled doughnut joints, and a few companies are selling mini smokes rolled with herb glazed in live resin. Yeah, that'll make me turn real quick.
