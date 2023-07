When Did Pre-Rolled Joints Become Good?

click to enlarge Pre-rolled joints have long been considered the bottom of the barrel, but the product category has improved greatly. Jacqueline Collins

What's with the 180-degree change on pre-rolls? All I see is praise now. I thought they were trash?All pre-rolls used to be trash , but the cannabis world evolves quickly. When the legal market became flooded and flower and hash prices dropped , growers started looking for ways to sell off that extra product. Although the majority of pre-rolls are still filled with weed and plant trimmings unfit for a goat trough, most of Colorado's best growers are now releasing their own pre-rolls made from quality nugs.Smoking cones stuffed with leaves and shake will always be a risk of pre-rolls, but a handful of brands have emerged as trustworthy, including 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs and Malek's Premium Cannabis, among others. Red Roots Rolling Co. ushered in rosin-filled doughnut joints , and a few companies are selling mini smokes rolled with herb glazed in live resin. Yeah, that'll make me turn real quick.