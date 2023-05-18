Second Durango Cannabis Company Recall in Two Months Hits 52 Dispensaries

Products from Durango Cannabis Company, a dispensary and wholesale marijuana growing operation in Durango, have been recalled for the second time in under two months.
According to a May 17 announcement from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, pre-rolled blunts and joints made by Durango Cannabis Comapny and sold at its dispensary and 51 other stores contained potentially unsafe levels of mold, yeast and aspergillus. A common type of mold found on plants and food, aspergillus can be inhaled through smoke and cause aspergillosis, a lung and respiratory infection. Additional pre-roll batches that were found to undergo improper testing procedures are also included in the recall.
Most of the recalled joints and blunts have likely already been smoked, as the MED notes that the recalled products were sold throughout Colorado between October 19, 2022, and January 27 of this year. The MED didn't include which stores sold the recalled products, but all marijuana products made with plants from the Durango Cannabis Company cultivation will have this license number on their retail packaging: 403R-00869.
Names of the strains used to make the recalled pre-rolls include Cherries, Forbidden Cherries, MK Ultra, Sage and Sour, and Spiced Space Plum, according to the MED.
"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. If consumers experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower, they should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the MED recall reads.
The selling dates of the recalled products coincide with another Durango Cannabis Company health and safety notice sent out by the MED in March. That recall, also for pre-rolled joints and blunts, spanned a period between October 19, 2022, and February 2 of this year, reaching approximately thirty stores across the state.
Durango Cannabis Company has not responded to requests for comment on either recall.
This is the twelfth marijuana recall issued by the MED in 2023. All of them have been related to microbial and mold levels.