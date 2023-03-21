Marijuana Recalls for Veritas, Durango Cannabis Co. Stretch Across Colorado

Colorado marijuana regulators have issued two different recalls over mold and laboratory testing issues, with both affecting dispensaries across the state.The state Marijuana Enforcement Division simultaneously issued the separate recalls on March 20: one for wholesale flower produced by Carrick-Harvest,LLC, better known as Veritas Fine Cannabis , and another for pre-rolled joints produced by Durango Cannabis Co. , a Durango dispensary that also sells wholesale products.According to the MED's health and safety notice for Veritas, all medical and recreational flower sold to dispensaries before March 14 of this year is subject to the recall, which was issued over potentially unsafe mold levels.This recall followed months of disputed testing, according to the MED. After identifying failed batches of marijuana flower, MED investigators found harvest batches that "underwent a separate decontamination process" compared to their corresponding lab samples, making the tests "unreliable." As a result, the MED and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment decided to deem all batches from Veritas through March 14 as a "potential threat to public health and safety."In Colorado, certain marijuana products that fail contaminant testing are allowed to be remediated and retested. If the flagged products pass, they can be sold at dispensaries. However, this process has been cited in a handful of recent recalls, even as the MED's testing validations have come under scrutiny.In a statement to, Veritas says that it was unaware of new MED product testing and remediation standards before 2022, and has notified all of its retail vendors to quarantine products harvested before last July.

"At Veritas, we pride ourselves in upholding some of the highest quality standards in the industry to ensure our products are consistently safe," Veritas notes. "Since we became aware of the MED's position on the timing of our test samples, our testing procedures have been modified to ensure every batch we grow is dried, trimmed, cured and mitigated prior to being sent for testing and packaging. Carrick Harvest changed this process in accordance with MED guidance beginning on July 26, 2022.



"We have asked our retail partners to quarantine any product that remained on the shelf that was harvested prior to July 26th. As of March 14th, all products on the shelf were harvested after the SOP change. We encourage anyone in possession of an affected product to reach out directly (via this form on our website or send an email to [email protected]) to receive a replacement product," the statement continues.



Despite Veritas' claim that the remediation and testing processes were corrected on July 26, the MED maintains that anything customers purchased before March 14 of this year is subject to the recall.



"Based on the Division's investigation, all marijuana that would be in the possession of consumers at this time from these licenses are subject to the [health and safety notice]. The HSA references all marijuana produced by this license and sold through March 14, 2023, so that any consumer who is currently in possession of marijuana flower from these license numbers would be able to quickly identify the affected marijuana," MED spokeswoman Shannon Gray explains.