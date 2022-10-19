Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Positive Vibes Head Shop Closing Doors Today

October 19, 2022 5:30AM

After nearly six years at 3398 South Broadway, Positive Vibes is leaving Englewood.
After nearly six years at 3398 South Broadway, Positive Vibes is leaving Englewood. Thomas Mitchell
Englewood's stretch of South Broadway is about to lose a beloved head shop, but the vibes will live online, according to owners.

Positive Vibes has called 3398 South Broadway home for almost six years, but the store's last day in the space is today, October 19. According to president Jeremiah Wilson, Positive Vibes will continue operating as a website.

"The owner of our building was putting the building up for sale this last year. We got a heads-up about it and thought we should find a new spot," Wilson explains. "We reviewed our business plan and checked out other locations, but we decided that we liked the online plan better."

Positive Vibes opened in this spot in December 2016, and quickly built a standout reputation in the glassware community on the way to winning multiple Best of Denver awards for its selections of pipes, bongs, art and counterculture accessories. The store was also partly responsible for a rejuvenated interest around the East Hampden Avenue block of South Broadway, which includes staple restaurants like Breakfast Queen and newer additions such as Fellow Traveler, One Barrel American Bistro & Wine Bar and Zomo.

"As the city expands and more people move here, there has been a huge increase in traffic. I think that helped us get established, and I think we helped uplift the neighborhood, too," Wilson says.

Positive Vibes ownership considered staying in the neighborhood, but ultimately decided to buy a warehouse outside of the metro area. According to Wilson, the shop will operate its online retail and shipping business out of that space. 

Although Positive Vibes is known for a curated selection of work from local and nationally known artists, it also sells "a lot of everyday stuff" on the internet, he adds, and already has phone apps for Apple and Google Play. All Colorado orders will receive free shipping from Positive Vibes.

"We already do a lot of business online, so this isn't a huge surprise to our clients. Here in Denver, we love glass. It's kind of part of our culture." he says. "Our focus is really on the higher end of the ancillary stuff, but we do it all."

Although Positive Vibes will keep selling its inventory online after today, the physical location still has some last-minute sales and clearance items.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation