Positive Vibes Head Shop Closing Doors Today

Englewood's stretch of South Broadway is about to lose a beloved head shop, but the vibes will live online, according to owners.
Positive Vibes has called 3398 South Broadway home for almost six years, but the store's last day in the space is today, October 19. According to president Jeremiah Wilson, Positive Vibes will continue operating as a website.
"The owner of our building was putting the building up for sale this last year. We got a heads-up about it and thought we should find a new spot," Wilson explains. "We reviewed our business plan and checked out other locations, but we decided that we liked the online plan better."
Positive Vibes opened in this spot in December 2016, and quickly built a standout reputation in the glassware community on the way to winning multiple Best of Denver awards for its selections of pipes, bongs, art and counterculture accessories. The store was also partly responsible for a rejuvenated interest around the East Hampden Avenue block of South Broadway, which includes staple restaurants like Breakfast Queen and newer additions such as Fellow Traveler, One Barrel American Bistro & Wine Bar and Zomo.
"As the city expands and more people move here, there has been a huge increase in traffic. I think that helped us get established, and I think we helped uplift the neighborhood, too," Wilson says.
Positive Vibes ownership considered staying in the neighborhood, but ultimately decided to buy a warehouse outside of the metro area. According to Wilson, the shop will operate its online retail and shipping business out of that space.
Although Positive Vibes is known for a curated selection of work from local and nationally known artists, it also sells "a lot of everyday stuff" on the internet, he adds, and already has phone apps for Apple and Google Play. All Colorado orders will receive free shipping from Positive Vibes.
"We already do a lot of business online, so this isn't a huge surprise to our clients. Here in Denver, we love glass. It's kind of part of our culture." he says. "Our focus is really on the higher end of the ancillary stuff, but we do it all."
Although Positive Vibes will keep selling its inventory online after today, the physical location still has some last-minute sales and clearance items.