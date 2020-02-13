Ask a Stoner: Can I Put My Weed Plant In the Window?

Dear Stoner: I like sunlight, and only want to grow a cannabis plant or two. Can I grow them on my windowsill if the window is closed and locked?

Adrienne

Dear Adrienne: You're not the only person who believes that a cannabis plant, not to mention a cannabis bonsai (look it up), would really bring the kitchen or living room together — but that'd be like slapping a sticker of a middle finger on your window for police to see as they drove by your house.

Plants love sunlight, but they can't get it from your windowsill. Jacqueline Collins

Even in Colorado, you can’t grow cannabis out in the open like that; all plants must be grown in a private, enclosed area inaccessible to the public. While a locked window fits those requirements, state law also mandates that all personal pot plants be blocked from public view. So no windowsill is going to work, and back yards are off limits, too, with the exception of enclosed structures, like a greenhouse.

And even if you could have a plant on your windowsill, it would require a considerable amount of moving around to ensure that the plant gets enough sunlight during the day and avoids cold winter air at night.

