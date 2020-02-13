 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Can I Put My Weed Plant In the Window?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Put My Weed Plant In the Window?

Herbert Fuego | February 13, 2020 | 6:08am
AA

Dear Stoner: I like sunlight, and only want to grow a cannabis plant or two. Can I grow them on my windowsill if the window is closed and locked?
Adrienne

Dear Adrienne: You're not the only person who believes that a cannabis plant, not to mention a cannabis bonsai (look it up), would really bring the kitchen or living room together — but that'd be like slapping a sticker of a middle finger on your window for police to see as they drove by your house.

Plants love sunlight, but they can't get it from your windowsill.
Plants love sunlight, but they can't get it from your windowsill.
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

Even in Colorado, you can’t grow cannabis out in the open like that; all plants must be grown in a private, enclosed area inaccessible to the public. While a locked window fits those requirements, state law also mandates that all personal pot plants be blocked from public view. So no windowsill is going to work, and back yards are off limits, too, with the exception of enclosed structures, like a greenhouse.

And even if you could have a plant on your windowsill, it would require a considerable amount of moving around to ensure that the plant gets enough sunlight during the day and avoids cold winter air at night.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >