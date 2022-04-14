Every 4/20 Event in Denver

After taking two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, 4/20 is poised for a big return in Denver this year. Annual celebrations are coming back, concerts are set, and new pop-up events are ready to try their luck with the unofficial cannabis holiday on April 20 — though a lot of these will take place throughout the week and weekends surrounding the big day.
Pillars such as the annual festival at Civic Center Park and 420 on the Rocks are returning, and private pot-friendly events are also in the mix. This year promises to bring something new to the proceedings, too, as two newly licensed cannabis lounges are set to make their grand openings.
Here's the 411 on all the 4/20 activities in the Denver area:
420 Fashion Show
Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
3010 East Mexico Avenue (private location)
Find some new wardrobe ideas for 4/20 week during the 4/20 Fashion Show. Back for its second straight year, the intimate fashion show will present spring wear on the first day and swimsuits and summer clothes on the second. Tickets (21+) to the cannabis-friendly fashion show are $25 per day on Eventbrite.
Tetra's Grand Opening Week
Friday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 20
Tetra Lounge
3039 Walnut Street
Tetra Lounge has operated as a members-only marijuana smoking club since 2018, but finally received its license to operate as a public business (21+) last month. If Tetra's city inspections go as planned, the lounge will have a grand-opening party Saturday, April 15, and the fun won't stop until 4/20 ends. Vendor and celebrity appearances are expected, so get in line. Remember: Tetra is a BYOC (bring your own cannabis) lounge, so stock up before you go. Find out more by calling Tetra at 720-800-3011.
Life Flower 4/20 Celebration
Saturday, April 16, 2 to 5 p.m.
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
Glendale dispensary Life Flower is throwing its fourth annual 4/20 party early this year, but promises to pull out all the stops. Fifteen cannabis brands will set up at tables outside, where they'll give away freebies and stamp bingo cards; cards with a stamp from every brand will be entered to win a PlayStation 5. Pop-up sandwich maker (and Best of Denver award winner) Little Arthur's Hoagies will give away free East Coast-style sandwiches to the first 150 customers, and Right Cream will serve up free mini sundaes for all.
Dazed & Confused Special Screening
Alamo Drafthouse
Sunday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 20
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Nearly twenty years after its release, Dazed & Confused is getting a special 4/20 screening at the Alamo Drathouse locations in Littleton and Westminster. Previously recorded via Zoom, stars Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and director Richard Linklater join Jack Black to look back on the movie and discuss the coming-of-age classic's impact on numerous generations. Get times and tickets for $13 with Alamo Drafthouse.
Puff, Paint and Sip
Sunday, April 17, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
GVM Studios
4970 East Colfax Avenue
Looking for a warm-up to 4/20? Or maybe you just want to celebrate Easter differently this year? Whatever the reason, Puff, Paint and Sip is here to end the week on a high note. For $40, you'll get painting supplies, a wine glass and a pre-rolled joint to help you create a marijuana-inspired masterpiece, with $70 passes for couples and $35 wine-only options, too. Learn more and buy tickets (21+) with Eventbrite.
420 Kickoff
Monday, April 18, 4:30 p.m.
ReelWorks Denver
1399 35th Street
An insider competition for Colorado's cannabis industry, the Hemp Connoisseur's THC Championship is back for a tenth year, and now you can join the awards ceremony to watch Colorado's best growers, extractors and edibles brands be honored. Usually reserved for pot professionals, the THC Championship is free to attend if you register before all spots are taken. Cannabis use will be allowed, but you must bring your own. Register (21+) and learn more on Eventbrite.
Pre-4/20 Social Equity Zoom
Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hosted by the Black Cannabis Social Equity Initiative, this day-long Zoom session features keynote speeches and roundtable discussions about Colorado' cannabis space, including banking services, licensing, the hemp sector, marijuana delivery and more. The virtual meetup is free to attend on Zoom. Learn more by emailing [email protected]
420 Eve on the Rocks
Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The lineup for 420 Eve on the Rocks is as stacked as the 4/20 date, with Cypress Hill, E-40, Ice Cube and Too $hort all slated to perform. Go back-to-back nights at Red Rocks, or attend as a primer for the free show at Civic Center on Wednesday. Tickets start at $79.95.
4/20 at the Coffee Joint
Wednesday, April 20, 8 a.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
The Coffee Joint, Denver's first licensed cannabis lounge, is offering free entry and consumption on 4/20 (21+) as extra pot-friendly classes are held throughout the day. The morning starts with cannabis, coffee and doughnuts at 8 a.m., followed by a private yoga session (tickets and information below). If you don't want to participate in yoga, though, you can take part in a fundraiser and rally to support Ukraine.
Co-owner Rita Tsalyuk, a native of Ukraine, is holding a raffle and vendor showcase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with brands like Keef Cola to raise funds for Ukrainians who've been impacted by the Russian invasion. Following the rally, there will be an afternoon tea session and back-to-back puff-and-paint classes. Learn more about tickets and ongoing classes by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.
Wake, Bake and Meditate
Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Get your 4/20 in the flow of things with a cannabis-friendly yoga session at the Coffee Joint. Light breakfast refreshments will be for sale, and there will be complimentary coffee, tea and water available before Kenya leads a session of reiki meditation. Cannabis use (bring your own) is allowed before and during the session, but it must be vaped or electronically dabbed. Tickets (21+) are $40 apiece on Eventbrite.
4/20 Block Party
Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m.
Lemonnade
4500 Washington Street
Cookies' sister dispensary is hosting a block party on 4/20, and it's bringing along some friends, music and food. Flo 107.1-FM will be on the scene, along with food vendors like Mister Lemonade, Juancho’s Spicy Candy and Flavor Trailer 303. The party is going on all day — and, more important, so are the holiday deals. Learn more by calling Lemonnade at 720-420-9455.
4/20 Box Special
Wednesday, April 20, noon to 10 p.m.
Mister Oso
3163 Larimer Street
Want to take 4/20 home? Mister Oso will take you back to your Taco Bells days, but with much better food. The RiNo hotspot's 4/20 boxes — a collection of two margaritas, two Gordo Crunches (think Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell), two empanadas, a bag of bbq chicharrones, small orders of queso and guacamole, a bag of tortilla chips and two "Big Ass" chocolate chip cookies — will be for sale all day for $50. To save you a trip to the ATM, Mister Oso has partnered with Higher Grade dispensary to offer three different boxes that come with Higher Grade gift cards: a $56 box with a gift card for a pre-rolled joint, an $82 box with a gift card for an eighth of flower, or a $90 box with a gift card for a hash pen cartridge. On Wednesday, order a box (21+) at Mister Oso's website or by calling the restaurant at 720-677-6454.
Mile High 420 Festival
Wednesday, April 20, noon to 8 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Mile High 420 Fest has one of its best musical lineups yet, with Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli all set to perform at the free concert and festival; appearances by local musicians and a speech from Montel Williams are scheduled, as well. The festival is free to attend for all ages, and food, drinks and alcohol will be for sale. No outside food or drink will be allowed inside the festival, but sunscreen, blankets and other park essentials are okay. VIP tickets that include a separate entrance, bathrooms and bar, as well as complimentary champagne, front-of-stage spots during the concert, sponsored gifts and a ticket to the VIP after-party at the McNichols Building are $200 each. Register and learn more at milehigh420fest.com. (Cannabis use is banned at Civic Center during all events, but that doesn't stop attendees from lighting up. Police like to hang around the park on 4/20, though, so consume at your own risk.)
Kush & Canvases
Wednesday, April 20, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Denver location shared upon registration
Cannabis-friendly paint class Kush & Canvases is holding two special 4/20 classes and adding a little music to the mix. The first session, held at 3 p.m., will bump trap music as painters reach 4:20, while the nighttime class at 7 p.m. is all about slow jams. Each $52.68 ticket includes instruction and painting equipment, with attendees expected to bring their own weed if they want to consume. Book tickets (21+) and learn more at the Kush & Canvases website.
4/20 Shakedown
Wednesday, April 20, 4 to 9 p.m.
Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom
1640 South Sunset Street, Longmont
Oskar Blues Brewery has never been afraid to cozy up with the cannabis industry, and its most recent collaboration comes in the form of Veritasty Legalized IPA, a new brew made with help from marijuana cultivator Veritas Fine Cannabis. There's no cannabis in the beer, but the dank flavor might make you think otherwise. Give the suds a try at the brewery's flagship location, where there will be live music, food, live artists and a pop-up market to celebrate the big day. The event is free to attend (21+). Find out more on Facebook.
420 on the Rocks
Wednesday, April 20, 4:15 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Denver's preeminent cannabis-themed concert is back, and it's bringing along a lineup of herb-smoking artists that reggae and hip-hip heads love. The Underachiever and Keznami will open the show, followed by Prof, Collie Budz and DENM performances, with Pepper and Method Man & Redman headlining. Tickets, still for sale, start at $59.95.
4/20 at River
Wednesday, April 20, 5 p.m. to midnight
River
3759 Chestnut Place
Want to keep the fun going after 4:20 p.m. passes? River art bar is celebrating one of its favorite holidays with live music, DJs, painters and flow artists through the evening and into the night on 4/20. Check out the local art (both on the walls and hanging pieces for sale), enjoy the cocktails and coffee menus, and burn one in the back. There's a $10 cover charge (21+), but you can get you ticket first with Eventbrite.
4/20 Yoga
Wednesday, April 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Color Up CBD
1448 West Cedar Avenue
Want to celebrate the day on a calmer note, or just need to get a freestyle yoga session in? Color Up CBD is hosting a cannabis-friendly yoga class and hangout as the sun sets. Jeremiah Davidson will lead the all-styles yoga to start the night, with mingling and munchies taking place outside afterward. Attendees (21+) must bring their own cannabis and are asked to bring a yoga mat, but there will be mats available if you forget. Buy tickets for $42 each on Eventbrite.
4/20 Church Service
Wednesday, April 20, 7 p.m.
International Church of Cannabis
400 South Logan Street
The International Church of Cannabis is holding a private service for members on 4/20, and it's bringing along national comedian Al Jackson for laughs. After food, drinks and catching up with fellow members, the church's co-founders will hold a service around 7:30 p.m., followed by Jackson's standup performance at 8:30 p.m. The service is free for church members, but those who want to stay for Jackson have to buy $20 tickets, which are reserved for members only. Become a member (21+) by signing up on the church's website, or call to find out more at 303-800-5644.
Reefer Madness Shadowcast
Wednesday, April 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Jester's Palace
1527 Champa Street
Everyone's favorite piece of anti-pot propaganda, Reefer Madness, is coming to downtown Denver for a hybrid performance on 4/20. Now a cult classic stoner flick, the 1936 film's premise of college students falling into a trap of crime and hallucinations after taking a hit of the devil's weed is even funnier on stage, where actors can really ham it up. You can see both during the Cvlt Slvts' shadowcast, with the local performance group putting its own spin on the live production as the movie is projected in the background. Tickets to the show are $20 each at Eventbrite.
Cannabis and Clay
Wednesday, April 20, 7 to 10 p.m.
Art Haus Productions
1400 East 64th Avenue
Cannabis-friendly art class Creatively Cannabis is holding a special pottery class for 4/20. Open to all skill levels, the class allows visitors to light up before and during the class, giving you fifteen minutes before instructions start, so show up on time to get comfortable and keep the pace. The class usually lasts around ninety minutes, but attendees can hang out and continue to puff afterward. Art materials are provided, but you must bring your own cannabis; snacks and beverages will be for sale, as well. Tickets (21+) are $69.99 each on Eventbrite.
The Devil's Lettuce: A Stoner's Burlesque Show
Wednesday, April 20, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The Electric Cure
5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
The Electric Cure, a new and proudly weird tiki bar in Edgewater, is joining the 4/20 fun with a burlesque show. Order one of the bar's delicious classic or modern tiki cocktails, and enjoy canna-tastic performances by the Dream Girls, including Penny Spectacular, Pennie Please, Astro Lily, Serpent Siren and the Electric Cure's own Magnolia Wolf. Tickets (21+) are $20 on Eventbrite.
Stoned Sacraments
Wednesday, April 20, 8 to 10 p.m.
Tracks
3500 Walnut Street
Couldn't get off work in time for 4:20, or just want to keep the party going? Broken Babes is putting on a show of burlesque, drag and tons of fun at Tracks. The "night of sin inspired by blasphemy and the devil's lettuce" is 18+ and costs just $10 to attend. Get tickets and learn more on Facebook.
Savage 420 Comedy Show
Thursday, April 21, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
4923 West 38th Avenue
Share some laughs at this 4/20 after-party with cannabis-loving comedians at Enigma Bazar, an arts and comedy venue with cocktails and Latin food. Nationally known comic Ben Kronenburg will lead the show, with performances from Rick Brian, Taheera Harris, Ryan Bonell and Kyle Burtman, as well. Tickets are $12 each at savageent5280.com.
JAD's Mile High Smoke Grand Opening
Friday, April 22
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
The first of its kind in Colorado, JAD's is a marijuana lounge with a micro-sales license. After some bad luck with the roof, though, JAD's had to delay its grand opening until the weekend after 4/20, but it'll be worth the wait to experience Colorado's first licensed cannabis bar (21+). You can buy and try flower, concentrate or edibles at JAD's and consume the products inside around flat-screen TVs or on a private backyard patio. Marijuana consumption devices such as pipes, bongs, vaporizers and joint papers will be available to rent or purchase.
Kink Casino
Friday, April 22, 6 to 11 p.m.
Marijuana Mansion
1244 Grant Street
Billed as a "steamy, sinful evening of gonzo gays, gambling, fetish demonstrations, drag performances" and more by organizers Q Publishing House and Out Front magazine, Kink Casino is ready to vaporize any inhibitions that are still alive after 4/20. Hosted at the Marijuana Mansion, a cannabis-themed manor with a haunted past, the naughty night includes a complimentary "sinbag" with items for late-night fun. Edibles bars, cocktails, live models and more entertainment are on the docket at the cannabis-friendly event, with tickets just $20 on Eventbrite.
Mile High 4.20K
Saturday, April 23
Sloan's Lake Park
1700 Sheridan Boulevard
Work those lungs out after you toke up for 4/20 at the Mile High 4.20k, a run and walk that promotes medical marijuana. The running portion takes place from 8 to 10 a.m., with registration at $35; the $30 walking portion goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A virtual marathon will take place throughout the week, as well.
Infused Networking
Saturday, April 23, 3 to 6 p.m.
Longmont location shared upon registration
Part of a monthly series from Amanda Bumbala, this private networking function is for cannabis and cannabis-adjacent professionals. While dabs, blunts, bowls and everything else are allowed, cannabis use is not required to hang out. Light refreshments are included with each $15 ticket (21+), and visitors can bring their own alcohol, too. Find more details and register on Eventbrite.
Smokus Pocus: A 4/20 Magic Show
Sunday, April 24, 4:20 to 5:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar
4923 West 38th Avenue
Keep the spirit of 4/20 alive and the Sunday scaries at bay with a little magic. Ben Zabin will read minds, make things vanish and bring caricatures to life. Whether you're stoned or sober — fortunately, this is a consumption-friendly event if you bring your own cannabis — it'll be one dope magic show. Tickets (21+) are $28 apiece on Eventbrite.
Did we miss an event? Email 4/20 event information to [email protected]