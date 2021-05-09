Reader: Colorado Showed the World That Legalization Could Work

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. It won't be the last.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

In 2014, Andrew Freedman was tapped by then-Governor John Hickenlooper to oversee the rollout of Colorado’s new cannabis laws. He recalls those challenging days in a recent commentary, in which Freedman notes that over time, the most important aspect of the job was acting as an ambassador to interested observers of what came to be known as the Great Colorado Weed Experiment.

It was the response of one of those observers, Senator Chuck Schumer, that persuaded Freedman that federal legalization was inevitable.

And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Freedman's essay, readers clearly agree. Says Laura:



They just need to do it. I mean, give me a break already.



Recalls Matt:



Nixon used cannabis to target political enemies "the hippies" and people of color, starting the expensive and failed drug war.



Notes Stuart:



Because Colorado was so slow and methodical with the rollout, it encouraged the rest of the world that cannabis legalization COULD be done. Now, because of the steps we rolled with here, places like New York are legalizing with far more open systems that immediately allow public consumption and dispensaries.



Adds Derrick:

They are learning from our mistakes, thank God. Open states for interstate commerce...



And Richard concludes:



Hopefully, this will make the transplants move out.



What do you think of the Great Colorado Weed Experiment? Read Freedman's essay here; post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.