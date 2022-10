Ask a Stoner: Why Are There So Few Infused Drinks?

click to enlarge The special-edition cannabis sodas are currently sold in thirteen dispensaries across the Denver area, but Keef Brands hopes to partner with more stores. Courtesy of Yuma Way

I see hundreds of weed gummies and chocolates, but very few drinks. Why is there such a lack of drink variety in cannabis?Cannabis drinks actually provide a solid vessel for proper dosage and higher potency, but the infusion process is more difficult and costly than it is for candy, and keeping those drinks properly mixed and effective isn’t easy, either.On top of a harder manufacturing process, infused drinks usually require refrigerated storage, which costs more and takes up room. While this isn’t a big deal at gas stations or liquor stores, dispensaries are generally much smaller spaces and keep the vast majority of products behind the employee counter to comply with state laws. It’s also harder for dispensary shoppers to wrap their minds around a drink than it is a chocolate or a gummy.There are indeed significantly fewer beverage brands in dispensaries than other infused products, but you can still find alternatives to the usual suspects if you’ve grown bored. High Grade and Bosky are two THC syrup brands that can infuse all sorts of drinks, and their impacts on the flavor of soda, seltzer and cocktails are minimal.