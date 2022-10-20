Ask a Stoner: Why Are There So Few Infused Drinks?

Dear Stoner: I see hundreds of weed gummies and chocolates, but very few drinks. Why is there such a lack of drink variety in cannabis?
Let’s Chug
Dear Chugger: Cannabis drinks actually provide a solid vessel for proper dosage and higher potency, but the infusion process is more difficult and costly than it is for candy, and keeping those drinks properly mixed and effective isn’t easy, either.
There are indeed significantly fewer beverage brands in dispensaries than other infused products, but you can still find alternatives to the usual suspects if you’ve grown bored. High Grade and Bosky are two THC syrup brands that can infuse all sorts of drinks, and their impacts on the flavor of soda, seltzer and cocktails are minimal.
