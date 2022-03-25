Support Us

Making Rosin Cocktails With Bosky Labs

March 25, 2022 9:35AM

Keep those rosé days going without sacrificing the buzz.
Cannabis mocktails are becoming a popular alternative to regular booze, but they can still carry a natural kick with the right syrup. Rosin, a marijuana extract made with pressure and temperature fluctuation, has a natural mix of terpenes and cannabinoids, giving edibles a hashy aftertaste that seasoned cannabis users gravitate toward.

Most rosin edibles come in gummy form, but Bosky Labs prefers the syrup route. The rosin edibles brand, a partner with the Cherry cultivation, makes thick, concentrated rosin syrup that fits right in with soda, seltzer water, espresso and other drinks.

Those simple mixtures are just the beginning of the fun, though, so we asked Bosky founder Steve Fried to share his favorite rosin drink recipes.

Rosé All Day

Ingredients:
10 milligrams of Bosky Rosé Rosin Syrup
2 strawberries
1 ounce of Aperol (or non-alcoholic substitute)
1 ounce of lemon juice
Non-alcoholic rosé (or club soda)

Instructions: Muddle the strawberries in a mixing glass or cocktail shaker. Add the Bosky Rose Syrup, Aperol and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate. Pour into a wineglass, add a handful of ice cubes, and top with soda water or a non alcoholic rosé.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients
10 milligrams of Bosky Irish Cream Syrup
8 ounces of your favorite non-flavored coffee
whipped cream

Instructions: Fill the mug with ice water to pre-freeze, then empty. Pour ice-cold coffee into the glass until three-quarters full. Blend in Bosky Irish Cream Syrup by pouring gently over the back of a spoon. Top with a collar of heavy whipped cream. Serve Cold.

Raspberry Bellini

Ingredients
10 milligrams of Bosky Raspberry Syrup
Handful of raspberries
2 ounces of agave Nectar
Non-alcoholic Procescco

Instructions: Place the raspberries in a blender, cover and process until pureed. Press though a fine mesh strainer and mix with agave nectar. Fill each champagne flute with 2 tablespoons of the raspberry mixture and Bosky Raspberry Syrup. Top with the Prosecco. If desired, garnish with mint and fresh raspberries.
