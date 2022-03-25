Making Rosin Cocktails With Bosky Labs

Most rosin edibles come in gummy form, but Bosky Labs prefers the syrup route. The rosin edibles brand, a partner with the Cherry cultivation, makes thick, concentrated rosin syrup that fits right in with soda, seltzer water, espresso and other drinks.
Those simple mixtures are just the beginning of the fun, though, so we asked Bosky founder Steve Fried to share his favorite rosin drink recipes.
Rosé All DayIngredients:
10 milligrams of Bosky Rosé Rosin Syrup
2 strawberries
1 ounce of Aperol (or non-alcoholic substitute)
1 ounce of lemon juice
Non-alcoholic rosé (or club soda)
Instructions: Muddle the strawberries in a mixing glass or cocktail shaker. Add the Bosky Rose Syrup, Aperol and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate. Pour into a wineglass, add a handful of ice cubes, and top with soda water or a non alcoholic rosé.
Irish CoffeeIngredients
10 milligrams of Bosky Irish Cream Syrup
8 ounces of your favorite non-flavored coffee
whipped cream
Instructions: Fill the mug with ice water to pre-freeze, then empty. Pour ice-cold coffee into the glass until three-quarters full. Blend in Bosky Irish Cream Syrup by pouring gently over the back of a spoon. Top with a collar of heavy whipped cream. Serve Cold.
Raspberry Bellini
Ingredients
10 milligrams of Bosky Raspberry Syrup
Handful of raspberries
2 ounces of agave Nectar
Non-alcoholic Procescco
Instructions: Place the raspberries in a blender, cover and process until pureed. Press though a fine mesh strainer and mix with agave nectar. Fill each champagne flute with 2 tablespoons of the raspberry mixture and Bosky Raspberry Syrup. Top with the Prosecco. If desired, garnish with mint and fresh raspberries.