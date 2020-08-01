 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Born in Colorado, Space Force gets really high.EXPAND
Born in Colorado, Space Force gets really high.
Pexels

Reader: Forget Space Force...It's All About Space Weed!

Westword Staff | August 1, 2020 | 7:48am
AA

Over six years late to the party and dealing with declining revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Springs seemed finally ready to welcome the recreational marijuana industry to town. But the Colorado Springs City Council once again declined to pursue allowing retail pot shops, and Mayor John Suthers had an interesting reason as to why it shouldn't: U.S. Space Force.

Together for Colorado Springs, a pro-marijuana industry group pushing the issue, had hired a former U.S. Air Force economist to estimate how much money the town could collect in marijuana tax revenue if recreational dispensaries were allowed, with conservative predictions at around $72 million over five years. The group hoped to put the question to Colorado Springs voters in November, but council refused to do so, as Suthers warned that recreational pot shops could hurt the city's chances of retaining the headquarters for the United States Space Command, which it has been awarded at least temporarily.

Neal Rappaport, the economist who drafted the marijuana rex revenue estimates for Together for Colorado Springs, says the Space Force excuse is weak, noting that military bases already exist in cities with recreational marijuana, such as San Diego.

Related Stories

Suthers's reasoning inspired the obvious Steve Carrell Space Force memes, as well as more comments from readers about cannabis and Colorado Springs in general. Says Alley:

They're usually so progressive, I'm shocked. 

Adds USA Debates:

What a bullshit excuse.

Suggests Jessie:

Fuck Space Force! Lol, wait...space weed?! Do it!

Explains Travis:

Towns and counties can ban shops if they want. Still legal to possess (if not on federal property).

Responds Frank:

Marijuana Deals Near You

I find it interesting that conservatives preach pro business, free enterprise and low regulations until their personal biases get in the way of their political beliefs. Hence our confusion.

Concludes John:

Well, fine. We have the national headquarters for Spaceballs here in Denver. Beat that.

What do you think of the decision by Colorado Springs City Council? The town has plenty of MMJ spots; does it need recreational marijuana businesses? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.