Reader: Forget Space Force...It's All About Space Weed!

Over six years late to the party and dealing with declining revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Springs seemed finally ready to welcome the recreational marijuana industry to town. But the Colorado Springs City Council once again declined to pursue allowing retail pot shops, and Mayor John Suthers had an interesting reason as to why it shouldn't: U.S. Space Force.

Together for Colorado Springs, a pro-marijuana industry group pushing the issue, had hired a former U.S. Air Force economist to estimate how much money the town could collect in marijuana tax revenue if recreational dispensaries were allowed, with conservative predictions at around $72 million over five years. The group hoped to put the question to Colorado Springs voters in November, but council refused to do so, as Suthers warned that recreational pot shops could hurt the city's chances of retaining the headquarters for the United States Space Command, which it has been awarded at least temporarily.

Neal Rappaport, the economist who drafted the marijuana rex revenue estimates for Together for Colorado Springs, says the Space Force excuse is weak, noting that military bases already exist in cities with recreational marijuana, such as San Diego.

Suthers's reasoning inspired the obvious Steve Carrell Space Force memes, as well as more comments from readers about cannabis and Colorado Springs in general. Says Alley:



They're usually so progressive, I'm shocked.

Adds USA Debates:



What a bullshit excuse.



Suggests Jessie:



Fuck Space Force! Lol, wait...space weed?! Do it!



Explains Travis:



Towns and counties can ban shops if they want. Still legal to possess (if not on federal property).



Responds Frank:

Marijuana Deals Near You

I find it interesting that conservatives preach pro business, free enterprise and low regulations until their personal biases get in the way of their political beliefs. Hence our confusion.



Concludes John:



Well, fine. We have the national headquarters for Spaceballs here in Denver. Beat that.

What do you think of the decision by Colorado Springs City Council? The town has plenty of MMJ spots; does it need recreational marijuana businesses? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.