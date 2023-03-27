Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Over a Decade After Legalization, Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin in Golden

March 27, 2023 10:23AM

Golden Alternative Medicine at 511 Orchard Street is now offering recreational sales as Verts Neighborhood Dispensary.
Golden Alternative Medicine at 511 Orchard Street is now offering recreational sales as Verts Neighborhood Dispensary. Courtesy of Verts Neighborhood Dispensary
Over a decade after retail marijuana was legalized in Colorado, Golden's first recreational dispensary is finally open.

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, formerly known as Golden Alternative Medicine, at 511 Orchard Street, is now selling recreational marijuana after operating as the town's only medical marijuana dispensary since 2014.

Although voters made recreational marijuana legal by approving Amendment 64 in November 2012, local governments must still okay allowing commercial sales before dispensaries can open. Golden City Council put a moratorium on all new dispensaries, medical and recreational, in 2014, but allowed Golden Alternative Medicine to remain.

Golden Alternative Medicine was acquired in 2020 by Ashley Close, who didn't think a medical-only market supplied enough customers to keep the store open. So she and her business partner, Daniel Rowland, collected enough signatures to get a recreational sales measure in Golden's ballot in the 2021 November election; that town's voters narrowly approved the proposal.

With recreational sales now approved, Golden Alternative Medicine was one of four businesses to receive a dispensary license in Golden, along with Igadi, a Colorado dispensary chain with nine locations, as well as Outcrop Dispensary, LLC, and Nebrina Golden, LLC. But since Close already had an operating dispensary, she was able to offer recreational sales months before the others could open stores.

"This feels like a little bit of a conclusion of the journey we've been on for three years. It's really gratifying. We love Golden. It's a very cool community, and we're just excited to be there," Close says.

In anticipation of recreational sales, Close agreed to a licensing deal with Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, a Fort Collins dispensary where she serves as CEO; the store's rebranding should be completed by week's end.

"I am super-excited. Of course, I'm nervous, too. There are always a few unknowns in this business," Close explains as she readies her new store for a grand opening on Wednesday, April 5. But Verts actually opened for recreational sales on Monday, March 27, as part of a "soft opening," she adds.

Close is used to the recreational pot "island" of Fort Collins, with few neighboring towns around that city offering retail marijuana sales. She anticipates a "learning curve" in Golden, she says, since the metro Denver market has 300-plus dispensaries.

"We really have to focus on customer service, and that's one of the main factors that brings people back, just like having a good selection and fair prices. We're pretty easily accessible, too, right at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and I-70," she notes.

After three years of persuading local politicians, voters and licensing officials to open up the recreational market, Close is now focused on satisfying that market at Verts — but the former Golden Alternative Medicine won't be turning its back on the medical patients who kept it open for nearly a decade.

"Medical marijuana is, unfortunately, an industry that has been on a downturn for a years now," she explains. "We're going to be keeping the medical license, though. We don't want to be one of those stores that goes rec, and then just drops off the medical side. We still see it as a service and benefit to provide."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation