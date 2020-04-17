 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A Good Chemistry employee carries N-95 masks out of the dispensary and towards a good cause.EXPAND
A Good Chemistry employee carries N-95 masks out of the dispensary and towards a good cause.
Courtesy of Good Chemistry

Denver Dispensary Donates $50,000 and Masks to COVID-19 Relief

Thomas Mitchell | April 17, 2020 | 4:33pm
AA

Colorado dispensary chain Good Chemistry has made a $50,000 donation to the state's COVID Relief Fund, a charitable network set up by the state and United Way to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the monetary contribution, Good Chemistry will supply 600 N-95 masks to Colorado medical workers and homeless shelters. According to both the company and Governor Jared Polis, the $50,000 donation is the largest made to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund by a cannabis industry member.

"We are grateful for Good Chemistry’s contribution, and we hope it inspires others in the cannabis industry and in other industries across the state to support our ongoing relief efforts," Polis says in a statement acknowledging the donation.

Related Stories

The same day that Good Chemistry announced the donation, the state Marijuana Enforcement Division launched COCannabisCares, a platform for cannabis businesses to donate money, as well as volunteer time, blood and personal protective equipment to the state's COVID-19 response.

But this is a tough time for cannabis companies, too; marijuana businesses across Colorado have reported layoffs and staffing restructuring, even though dispensaries remain open, having been deemed essential.

Good Chemistry has had to let employees go, too.  But in spite of the layoffs, founder Matthew Huron says he felt it was important to make a donation to fight the pandemic.  Huron's personal connection to the unknown of a new disease — his father and his father's partner both contracted HIV/AIDS during the early part of the HIV epidemic — played a role in his decision, he says.

Marijuana Deals Near You

“As I watch the news coverage of the COVID-19 virus, I’m reminded of what it was like growing up in a community ravaged by the fear and uncertainty and heartbreak of a deadly virus like HIV/AIDS or COVID-19," Huron explains in a letter to his employees.“It is my hope and my belief that the funds will inspire others to give, bring relief to those in need and speed the recovery effort so we can return our lives and our business to where we were when this crisis began.”

Several other Colorado cannabis organizations also have donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. Friends in Weed, a nonprofit formed in response to the pandemic by several cannabis outfits, has donated over $35,000 in local restaurant gift cards to cannabis industry workers, while 420fFor a Cause, a free online 4/20 event featuring live comedy and music by national acts, is calling for donations to the COVID Relief Fund as well as charities helping local comedians and musicians who are currently out of work. 

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.