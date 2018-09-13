Hemp and CBD Store Opens in Lakewood

A new store selling cannabis flower, concentrates and edibles is open in Lakewood, but it's not a dispensary. Canna World Market, a hemp and CBD boutique, debuted last month at 1420 South Wadsworth Boulevard, and it's already making a splash.

The shop's founders, Chuck Holcomb and Dave O'Connor, first envisioned using the space as the headquarters for a website selling CBD and hemp products, but then figured the brick-and-mortar route was an easier way to start. So instead of blacking out the windows and operating online, the duo opened the doors to customers interested in CBD dog treats, lotion, coffee, tea, edibles, acne products and water-infusing powder, as well as high-CBD hemp flower and concentrates for vaporizing and smoking.

"Those websites take months and months to build up; it just wasn't an option," explains Holcomb. "We wanted to reach out to the people in the area and show them what CBD is all about."