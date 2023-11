Do Coloradans Still Care About CBD?

click to enlarge After a few years as a trendy item, CBD's popularity has fallen in Colorado. Jacqueline Collins

I drove across Colorado on a road trip and was shocked at how often roadside shops advertised CBD for sale. Do Coloradans really still care about CBD ? I thought that fad was over.You'll see signs for a lot of the same shit for sale while driving through rural America: honey, fruit, jewelry, beef jerky...and liquor, nicotine and cannabis. However, licensed cannabis dispensaries in Colorado are banned from selling non-infused food or drink, while convenience stores and gas stations can't sell weed or THC products. Liquor stores, head shops, mini-marts and other roadside retailers still want a cut of that sweet, sweet weed money, though, and hemp can help them grab some, one $6 CBD seltzer at a time.Most Coloradans haven't given a hoot about CBD for about three years. Those who do generally use it as part of a daily regimen; we've all learned that a single dose of CBD in our coffee probably won't accomplish much. Our roads are full of tourists from states without cannabis, though, and plenty of rural Colorado communities still ban cannabis sales . Most of these stores selling CBD don't care whether they're selling to desperate or unwitting customers, and will continue doing so until public pot knowledge reaches all corners of the country.