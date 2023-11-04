Do Coloradans Still Care About CBD?

Dear Stoner: I drove across Colorado on a road trip and was shocked at how often roadside shops advertised CBD for sale. Do Coloradans really still care about CBD? I thought that fad was over.
Cousin Frank
Dear Cousin Frank: You'll see signs for a lot of the same shit for sale while driving through rural America: honey, fruit, jewelry, beef jerky...and liquor, nicotine and cannabis. However, licensed cannabis dispensaries in Colorado are banned from selling non-infused food or drink, while convenience stores and gas stations can't sell weed or THC products. Liquor stores, head shops, mini-marts and other roadside retailers still want a cut of that sweet, sweet weed money, though, and hemp can help them grab some, one $6 CBD seltzer at a time.
rural Colorado communities still ban cannabis sales. Most of these stores selling CBD don't care whether they're selling to desperate or unwitting customers, and will continue doing so until public pot knowledge reaches all corners of the country.
