 Does Colorado Still Care About CBD? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Do Coloradans Still Care About CBD?

Who wants a $6 CBD seltzer?
November 4, 2023
Cartoon character smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I drove across Colorado on a road trip and was shocked at how often roadside shops advertised CBD for sale. Do Coloradans really still care about CBD? I thought that fad was over.
Cousin Frank

Dear Cousin Frank: You'll see signs for a lot of the same shit for sale while driving through rural America: honey, fruit, jewelry, beef jerky...and liquor, nicotine and cannabis. However, licensed cannabis dispensaries in Colorado are banned from selling non-infused food or drink, while convenience stores and gas stations can't sell weed or THC products. Liquor stores, head shops, mini-marts and other roadside retailers still want a cut of that sweet, sweet weed money, though, and hemp can help them grab some, one $6 CBD seltzer at a time.
click to enlarge CBD vendors during a hemp industry expo
After a few years as a trendy item, CBD's popularity has fallen in Colorado.
Jacqueline Collins
Most Coloradans haven't given a hoot about CBD for about three years. Those who do generally use it as part of a daily regimen; we've all learned that a single dose of CBD in our coffee probably won't accomplish much. Our roads are full of tourists from states without cannabis, though, and plenty of rural Colorado communities still ban cannabis sales. Most of these stores selling CBD don't care whether they're selling to desperate or unwitting customers, and will continue doing so until public pot knowledge reaches all corners of the country.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Inside Denver's First Psychedelic Mushroom Cup

Psychedelics

Inside Denver's First Psychedelic Mushroom Cup

By Thomas Mitchell
Polis Budget Calls for $10 Million in Marijuana Business Projects and Tax Incentives

Government

Polis Budget Calls for $10 Million in Marijuana Business Projects and Tax Incentives

By Thomas Mitchell
State Officials Suggest Significant Rule Changes to Retail Marijuana

Government

State Officials Suggest Significant Rule Changes to Retail Marijuana

By Thomas Mitchell
National Edibles Brand Has Humble Roots in Colorado

Business

National Edibles Brand Has Humble Roots in Colorado

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation