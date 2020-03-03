Ask a Stoner: Shouldn't Elections Be About More Than Pot?

Dear Stoner: Are a candidate's opinions on marijuana really that important anymore? You'd think people would care about other, more important things when going to vote.
Keisha
Dear Keisha: Based on how little we've heard candidates in the Democratic primary race talk about pot and how often they argue about health care, immigration and tax rates, it's safe to say that cannabis isn't a top priority. A big reason is that they largely agree on the issue, with Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg the only ones among the current (and former, if you count recent dropouts) candidates to not fully endorse cannabis legalization — and even they're both on the record in support of decriminalization for cannabis possession and crime expungement.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
The voice of the cannabis voter wasn't a loud one during John Hickenlooper's final years as Colorado governor, but it piped up again in 2018, when Jared Polis ran. Once a Democrat has to face President Donald Trump, whose comments and administrative actions around cannabis have been conflicting at best, we'll hear more cannabis policy conversations at a national level.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!