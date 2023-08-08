Dispensary Openings: LivWell's New Store in Denver Tech Center

LivWell Enlightened Health opened a brand-new store at 7795 East Belleview Avenue on Friday, August 4. The recreational dispensary is LivWell's 27th location in Colorado, and the brand's first in the area of the Denver Tech Center.
LivWell isn't the only big dispensary chain making moves in the metro region, nor was it the only pot shop to recently open in Denver. Here's a rundown of recent and upcoming Denver dispensary openings, as well as the name change of a longstanding operation on South Broadway.
Elite Cannabis
Recent Dispensary Openings:
605 South Havana Street
303-484-8202
Fresh Cannabis
965 South Colorado Boulevard
720-596-4611
JARS Cannabis (formerly TweedLeaf)
6299 Federal Boulevard
303-954-0573
LivWell Enlightened Health
7795 East Belleview Avenue
720-756-7881
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
2231 East Ohio Avenue
720-771-9866
Recent Dispensary Name Change:Reefer Madness (formerly Little Brown House)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206
Upcoming Dispensary Openings:Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street, Boulder
Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Unity Road
3915 East Exposition Avenue