Dispensary Openings: LivWell's New Store in Denver Tech Center

The new recreational dispensary is LivWell's 27th location in Colorado.
August 8, 2023
LivWell's new dispensary in the Denver Tech Center opened on August 4.
LivWell's new dispensary in the Denver Tech Center opened on August 4. Courtesy of LivWell
Colorado's largest dispensary chain just got a little bigger.

LivWell Enlightened Health opened a brand-new store at 7795 East Belleview Avenue on Friday, August 4. The recreational dispensary is LivWell's 27th location in Colorado, and the brand's first in the area of the Denver Tech Center.

LivWell isn't the only big dispensary chain making moves in the metro region, nor was it the only pot shop to recently open in Denver. Here's a rundown of recent and upcoming Denver dispensary openings, as well as the name change of a longstanding operation on South Broadway.


Recent Dispensary Openings:

Elite Cannabis
605 South Havana Street
303-484-8202

Fresh Cannabis
965 South Colorado Boulevard
720-596-4611

JARS Cannabis (formerly TweedLeaf)
6299 Federal Boulevard
303-954-0573

LivWell Enlightened Health
7795 East Belleview Avenue
720-756-7881

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
2231 East Ohio Avenue
720-771-9866

Reefer Madness dispensary on South Broadway in Denver
Reefer Madness has taken over at 1995 South Broadway.
Thomas Mitchell

Recent Dispensary Name Change:

Reefer Madness (formerly Little Brown House)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206


Upcoming Dispensary Openings:

Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street, Boulder

Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Unity Road
3915 East Exposition Avenue
