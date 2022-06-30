Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Election

Marijuana Business Owner Wanda James Takes Late Lead in CU Board of Regents Primary

June 30, 2022 12:20PM

Marijuana business owner Wanda James is running for District 1's empty seat in CU's Board of Regents.
Marijuana business owner Wanda James is running for District 1's empty seat in CU's Board of Regents. Courtesy of Wanda James
Voting ended at 7 p.m. on June 28 in Colorado's primary election, but a Democratic slot for the University of Colorado Board of Regents remains a tightly contested race.

As of noon on June 30, marijuana business owner Wanda James was leading attorney Johnnie Nguyen by 537 votes for the chance to run as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. That's a lead of about 0.8 percent, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, which is just over the 0.05 percent margin that would qualify for a recount — but there were still almost 20,000 ballots left to be counted.

The two candidates have traded the lead since voting stopped, with James closing a gap of around 1,000 votes late last night and moving ahead. She says she's confident of her chances now.

"I feel good about it. I really do," James says. "We started off a little behind, but every drop of ballots has gone increasingly toward us." The next vote count is will be released by 5 p.m. today, June 30.

James owns Denver dispensary Simply Pure, as well as a marijuana business consulting firm, and was one of the first licensed Black business owners in Colorado's marijuana industry. And whether she's the nominee or Nguyen, an openly gay attorney and second-generation Vietnamese-American, winds up besting her, James believes that a Democratic nominee will ultimately win the district, which is primarily based in Denver.

Either way, she also thinks that the CU Board of Regents will benefit from the diversity.

"I think it's important the two people vying for a Board of Regents position at a predominantly white and rich school are a Black woman who sells weed and a young, gay Asian lawyer," she says. "The CU system needs to be more welcoming to people. The administration needs to do a better job of making all faculty and staff feel valued."

Constitutionally charged with general supervision of the University of Colorado and its funding and appropriations, the Board of Regents oversees tuition pricing as well as a $5.5 billion annual budget that covers CU Boulder as well as the University of Colorado Denver, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, University of Colorado- Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital Colorado.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Amy Naes, who ran unopposed.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation